Best of the Boys: Male Groups

1. Boyz II Men
(PR)
2. Take 6
(PR)
3. Jackson 5
4. H-Town
5. The Isley Brothers
(PR)
6. Jagged Edge
(PR)
7. After 7
(PR)
8. Hi-Five
9. B2K
(PR)
10. Earth Wind & Fire
(PR)
11. Run DMC
(PR)
12. Guy
(Retna)
13. Soul 4 Real
14. New Edition
(PR)
15. Jodeci
16. Mint Condition
(PR)
17. Silk
(Rance Elgin)
18. Eric B. & Rakim
19. Bell Biv Devoe
(PR)
20. LSG
(PR)
21. Pretty Ricky
(PR)
22. Mindless Behavior
(PR)
23. TGT
(PR)
24. The Bar-Kays
(Rance Elgin)
25. Heavy D and the Boyz
26. The O’Jays
(PR)
27. 112
28. K-Ci & JoJo
(PR)
29. Naughty by Nature
(PR)
30. Blackstreet
