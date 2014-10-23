Home

Best of the Boys: Male Groups

Posted October 23, 2014

1. Boyz II Men

2. Take 6

3. Jackson 5

4. H-Town

5. The Isley Brothers

6. Jagged Edge

7. After 7

8. Hi-Five

9. B2K

10. Earth Wind & Fire

11. Run DMC

12. Guy

13. Soul 4 Real

14. New Edition

15. Jodeci

16. Mint Condition

17. Silk

18. Eric B. & Rakim

19. Bell Biv Devoe

20. LSG

21. Pretty Ricky

22. Mindless Behavior

23. TGT

24. The Bar-Kays

25. Heavy D and the Boyz

26. The O’Jays

27. 112

28. K-Ci & JoJo

29. Naughty by Nature

30. Blackstreet

