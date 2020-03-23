CLOSE
HomeRadio One Exclusive

Best Hand Sanitizers To Help Fight Off The Coronavirus

Posted 22 hours ago

No germs shall prosper during this time! The COVID-19 has been spreading throughout the world and we, as a nation have been taking extra precautions to prevent it from getting worse.

(More information on the virus)

Hand sanitizer has been an overnight sensation! As prior to this epidemic a lot of people weren’t even washing there hands after they use the bathroom let alone using hand sanitizer. We have a list of hand sanitizers to help keep you away from 99.9% of germs… and hopefully COVID-19.

 

 

Related: Immune System Boosters To Prevent Getting The Coronavirus

Official List Of All Celebrities With The Coronavirus

Best Hand Sanitizers To Help Fight Off The Coronavirus  was originally published on rnbphilly.com

1. Purell

2. Germ-x

3. Hempz

4. Babyganics

Latest
Tia Mowry Praised For Showing Off Her Stretch…
 15 hours ago
03.23.20
TV One Introduces Unsung Live: At Home Featuring…
 20 hours ago
03.23.20
Is Your Local Store Running Out Of Tampons…
 21 hours ago
03.23.20
Group of Women Doing Barre + TRX Workout
Take Advantage Of The Free Peloton App For…
 21 hours ago
03.23.20
Woman Buying Books
Audible Offers Hundereds Of Titles For Free So…
 21 hours ago
03.23.20
Folks Are Taking Wedding Proposals To A Whole…
 22 hours ago
03.23.20
FYI: Gas Prices Drop In NC And The…
 22 hours ago
03.23.20
DJ D-Nice’s ‘Club Quarantine’ Is The Hottest Party…
 22 hours ago
03.23.20
How To Apply For Unemployment Due To Coronavirus…
 23 hours ago
03.23.20
Durham’s Mayor Closes All Gyms And Theatres
 23 hours ago
03.23.20
Idris Elba’s Wife Sabrina Dhowre Tests Positive For…
 2 days ago
03.23.20
I Wore My Real Hair In Front Of…
 2 days ago
03.23.20
Crowd Moments
Raleigh Millennium Tour 2020 Attendees at Risk of…
 5 days ago
03.19.20
#ShadyBaby: Kaavia Union Wade Has The Cutest Hand…
 5 days ago
03.19.20
Close