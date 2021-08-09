HomeEntertainment News

Remembering Bernie Mac: A Hilarious Look Back At His Funniest On-Screen Moments

Posted 21 hours ago

Bernie Mac was one of the few comedic talents that treated audiences like family. His comedic style was reminiscent of everybody’s favorite uncle at the barbecue: Recalling personal tales of his own turbulent kinfolk, he tapped into the humor of every day life that connects us all.

The world of entertainment took a huge loss when he passed away on this day in 2008. But instead of taking it in as a day of sorrow, let’s tap into some of his best appearances in film, television and stage.

1. “My Sister’s Kids”

2. The History of Stripping (Player’s Club)

3. Bernie Mac (Life)

4. Late Night Store Run (Booty Call)

5. Twinny Twin Twin (Friday)

6. Slappin’ Everybody (Head of State)

7. I Aint Scared Of You (Def Comedy Jam)

8. Black Cop (Don’t Be A Menace)

9. I Wouldn’t Lie (Transformers)

10. Best of The Bernie Mac Show

