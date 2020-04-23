CLOSE
HomeRadio One Exclusive

Badder Than Bad: Ashanti Quarantine Photos

Posted 23 hours ago

BCBG Max Azria - Front Row & Backstage - Fall 2011 Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week

Source: Paul Morigi / Getty


Like many other celebrities, Ashanti has been vocal about people staying home to defeat the spread of the COVD-19. Many public figures have been doing IG Live performances to entertain their fans due to the cancellations on anything and everything at this moment. As we wait for the thumbs up to go outside and live again, let’s appreciate Ashanti from a distance.

She still got it!

 

Related: Jaw Dropper: LL Cool J’s Daughter, Samaria Leah [Photos]

Related: Fabolous Step Daughter Is Grown And FINE! [Photos]

Related: Doja Cat Sexy Quarantine Outfits [Photos]

CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO RNBPHILLY

Badder Than Bad: Ashanti Quarantine Photos  was originally published on rnbphilly.com

1.

View this post on Instagram

🍭🍭🍭

A post shared by Ashanti (@ashanti) on

2.

View this post on Instagram

Jus a lil plain Jane thang from Long Island 😉

A post shared by Ashanti (@ashanti) on

3.

View this post on Instagram

SunDaze 💗 @prettylittlething

A post shared by Ashanti (@ashanti) on

4.

View this post on Instagram

Pretty lil “Quarantine” @prettylittlething

A post shared by Ashanti (@ashanti) on

5.

View this post on Instagram

Caramel...

A post shared by Ashanti (@ashanti) on

6.

View this post on Instagram

Sun-daze 🍯

A post shared by Ashanti (@ashanti) on

7.

8.

9.

View this post on Instagram

Aka Bonnie Blanco 💨

A post shared by Ashanti (@ashanti) on

10.

View this post on Instagram

Had to make some minor adjustments...

A post shared by Ashanti (@ashanti) on

Latest
Behind The Scenes: Whitney Houston Biopic Gets The…
 24 hours ago
04.23.20
5 items
Meet The Mother Of Trey Songz 1-Year-Old Son…
 1 day ago
04.23.20
Tiffany Haddish & Common Go On A Virtual…
 1 day ago
04.23.20
This Curly Haired Cutie Is The Mother Of…
 2 days ago
04.22.20
Russell Wilson Annoyed With Ciara Filing Her Nails…
 2 days ago
04.22.20
#BEAUTYFINDS: 5 Beauty Sales To Take Advantage Of…
 2 days ago
04.22.20
Tracee Ellis Ross Is Serving Sustainable Shea Butter…
 2 days ago
04.22.20
Teddy Riley Talks About Being Trolled On Social…
 2 days ago
04.22.20
More Surplus Chickens For Sale
 2 days ago
04.22.20
Unpopular Opinion: ‘Black AF’ Is Flawed AF, But…
 2 days ago
04.22.20
Netflix’s Newest Hit Series ‘Too Hot to Handle’…
 2 days ago
04.22.20
Atlanta Mayor “At A Loss” With Governor Reopening…
 2 days ago
04.22.20
Lisa Raye: The Kardashians Changed The Acceptable Shape…
 3 days ago
04.21.20
Apollonia Goes Off On Shelia E For ‘Lies’…
 3 days ago
04.21.20
Close