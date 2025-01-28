Listen Live
Close
Entertainment

Super Snubbed: 20 Music Legends Who Never Won a Grammy

Super Snubbed: 25 Music Icons Who Never Won a Grammy

Published on January 28, 2025
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Click Here To Listen Live

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Diana Ross Donates $75,000 to Covenant House

Source: Najlah Feanny / Getty

The Grammy Awards are regarded as the ultimate recognition of musical excellence, celebrating the artists, songs and albums that define generations. RELATED:Black Artists Like Beyoncé, SZA & Kendrick Lamar Lead In Major Categories For The 2025 Grammys However, the history of the Grammys is filled with surprising snubs—legends whose impact on music far surpasses the accolades they’ve received. Some of the most iconic names in the industry, despite their undeniable talent and influence, have never taken home the coveted Grammy trophy in a competitive category.
RELATED:Summer Walker Speaks Out About Grammys Snub: ‘The Math Is Literally Not Mathing’

Related Stories

From trailblazing innovators to global superstars, these artists have shaped the sound of modern music, yet their shelves remain surprisingly empty of Grammy gold. Whether due to genre bias, changing trends, or the Recording Academy’s sometimes perplexing voting patterns, these omissions raise eyebrows every year. This list also includes genre pioneers like Jimi Hendrix, who redefined the guitar’s role in rock, and The Notorious B.I.G., whose lyrical mastery set the standard for hip-hop. Even contemporary chart-toppers like Katy Perry and Nicki Minaj have faced repeated snubs despite their massive popularity and cultural impact.

Discover the surprising names left off the Grammy winners’ list in years past!

1. DMX

DMX
Source: Getty

The Yonkers rapper, who passed in 2021,  was nominated for six Grammy Awards but died with zero Grammy wins.

2. Aaliyah

Aaliyah
Source: Getty

Gone too soon, Aaliyah received five Grammy Award nominations during her career, but never won a Grammy.

3. Tupac Shakur

Tupac Shakur
Source: Getty

One of the most influential rappers in history, Tupac was nominated six times (including one after his death) but never took home the award.

4. Diana Ross

Diana Ross
Source: Getty

Despite her groundbreaking career with The Supremes and as a solo artist, Diana Ross has never won a Grammy in a competitive category. She did, however, receive a Lifetime Achievement Award in 2012.

5. Jimi Hendrix

Jimi Hendrix
Source: Getty

Hendrix, widely regarded as one of the greatest guitarists of all time, revolutionized rock music. Surprisingly, his contributions have never been honored with a Grammy during his lifetime.

6. Bob Marley

Bob Marley
Source: Getty

As a reggae icon and pioneer, Marley brought the genre to a global audience. Despite his enduring legacy, he never won a Grammy in a specific category, but was awarded a Lifetime Achievement Award by the committee in 2001.

7. The Notorious B.I.G.

The Notorious B.I.G.
Source: FILA

Biggie’s impact on hip-hop is legendary, yet he never won a Grammy, despite being nominated for four.

 

8. Katy Perry

Katy Perry
Source: Getty

With over a dozen nominations and hits like “Roar” and “Firework,” Katy Perry has been consistently snubbed despite her mainstream success.

9. Busta Rhymes

Busta Rhymes
Source: Getty

The hip hop legend has been a mainstay in music for more than 30 years, but has never taken home a Grammy.

10. Nicki Minaj

Nicki Minaj
Source: Getty

Nicki Minaj has redefined what it means to be a female rapper in the 21st century, but she has yet to win a Grammy despite having 12 nominations to her name.

11. Snoop Dogg

Snoop Dogg
Source: Getty

Snoop has been nominated 16 times across various categories but remains Grammy-less, much to the confusion of fans

12. Bjork

Bjork
Source: Getty

The Icelandic artist has been recognized with 16 nominations for her avant-garde music but has yet to win.

13. Patti Smith

Patti Smith
Source: Getty

Known as the “punk poet laureate,” Smith’s influence on rock and punk is monumental, but she has never received a Grammy.

14. The Beach Boys

The Beach Boys
Source: Getty

Although they’ve been celebrated for their harmonies and innovation, The Beach Boys have only won a Lifetime Achievement Award, not a competitive Grammy.

15. Guns "N" Roses

Guns "N" Roses
Source: Getty

As one of the biggest rock bands of the late ’80s and early ’90s, Guns N’ Roses never managed to secure a Grammy win.

16. Iggy Pop

Iggy Pop
Source: Getty

The “Godfather of Punk” has influenced generations of musicians, yet he has never been awarded a Grammy.

17. Jannis Joplin

Jannis Joplin
Source: Getty

With her soulful and raw voice, Joplin left an indelible mark on music, but she didn’t win a Grammy during her lifetime.

18. Journey

Journey
Source: Getty

Their anthem “Don’t Stop Believin’” is one of the most iconic songs of all time, but Journey has never won a Grammy.

19. Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez
Source: Getty

It’s been over 20 years since Jennifer Lopez has been nominated for a Grammy Award. The New York native has only been nominated twice and lost both times. 

20. Run-DMC

Run-DMC
Source: Getty

As hip-hop pioneers, Run-D.M.C. brought the genre into the mainstream but were overlooked in competitive Grammy categories. Despite this, their were awarded a Lifetime Achievement Award in 2016.

21. Morrissey

Morrissey
Source: Getty

As the frontman of The Smiths and a solo artist, Morrissey’s influence is undeniable, but he’s yet to take home a Grammy.

22. KISS

KISS
Source: Getty

With their theatrical performances and iconic makeup, KISS are rock legends, but their accolades don’t include a Grammy win.

23. Queen

Queen
Source: Getty

With classic hits like “Bohemian Rhapsody” and “We Will Rock You,” Queen’s influence on rock is undeniable. Yet, they never won a Grammy in a competitive category.

24. Musiq Soulchild

Musiq Soulchild
Source: Getty

Musiq Soulchild, born Taalib Johnson, has been nominated for 13 Grammy Awards. 

25. SWV

SWV
Source: Getty

Sisters With Voices, the 90s R&B group that took the world by storm all those years ago, are still at it. To their credit, they’ve garnered 3 Grammy nominations but have never one.

Super Snubbed: 25 Music Icons Who Never Won a Grammy was originally published on majic945.com

More from Foxy 107.1-104.3
Women's Empowerment Early Bird
Black Business Pages RAL

Foxy 107.1-104.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close