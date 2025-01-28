Super Snubbed: 20 Music Legends Who Never Won a Grammy
Super Snubbed: 25 Music Icons Who Never Won a Grammy
1. DMX
The Yonkers rapper, who passed in 2021, was nominated for six Grammy Awards but died with zero Grammy wins.
2. Aaliyah
Gone too soon, Aaliyah received five Grammy Award nominations during her career, but never won a Grammy.
3. Tupac Shakur
One of the most influential rappers in history, Tupac was nominated six times (including one after his death) but never took home the award.
4. Diana Ross
Despite her groundbreaking career with The Supremes and as a solo artist, Diana Ross has never won a Grammy in a competitive category. She did, however, receive a Lifetime Achievement Award in 2012.
5. Jimi Hendrix
Hendrix, widely regarded as one of the greatest guitarists of all time, revolutionized rock music. Surprisingly, his contributions have never been honored with a Grammy during his lifetime.
6. Bob Marley
As a reggae icon and pioneer, Marley brought the genre to a global audience. Despite his enduring legacy, he never won a Grammy in a specific category, but was awarded a Lifetime Achievement Award by the committee in 2001.
7. The Notorious B.I.G.
Biggie’s impact on hip-hop is legendary, yet he never won a Grammy, despite being nominated for four.
8. Katy Perry
With over a dozen nominations and hits like “Roar” and “Firework,” Katy Perry has been consistently snubbed despite her mainstream success.
9. Busta Rhymes
The hip hop legend has been a mainstay in music for more than 30 years, but has never taken home a Grammy.
10. Nicki Minaj
Nicki Minaj has redefined what it means to be a female rapper in the 21st century, but she has yet to win a Grammy despite having 12 nominations to her name.
11. Snoop Dogg
Snoop has been nominated 16 times across various categories but remains Grammy-less, much to the confusion of fans
12. Bjork
The Icelandic artist has been recognized with 16 nominations for her avant-garde music but has yet to win.
13. Patti Smith
Known as the “punk poet laureate,” Smith’s influence on rock and punk is monumental, but she has never received a Grammy.
14. The Beach Boys
Although they’ve been celebrated for their harmonies and innovation, The Beach Boys have only won a Lifetime Achievement Award, not a competitive Grammy.
15. Guns "N" Roses
As one of the biggest rock bands of the late ’80s and early ’90s, Guns N’ Roses never managed to secure a Grammy win.
16. Iggy Pop
The “Godfather of Punk” has influenced generations of musicians, yet he has never been awarded a Grammy.
17. Jannis Joplin
With her soulful and raw voice, Joplin left an indelible mark on music, but she didn’t win a Grammy during her lifetime.
18. Journey
Their anthem “Don’t Stop Believin’” is one of the most iconic songs of all time, but Journey has never won a Grammy.
19. Jennifer Lopez
It’s been over 20 years since Jennifer Lopez has been nominated for a Grammy Award. The New York native has only been nominated twice and lost both times.
20. Run-DMC
As hip-hop pioneers, Run-D.M.C. brought the genre into the mainstream but were overlooked in competitive Grammy categories. Despite this, their were awarded a Lifetime Achievement Award in 2016.
21. Morrissey
As the frontman of The Smiths and a solo artist, Morrissey’s influence is undeniable, but he’s yet to take home a Grammy.
22. KISS
With their theatrical performances and iconic makeup, KISS are rock legends, but their accolades don’t include a Grammy win.
23. Queen
With classic hits like “Bohemian Rhapsody” and “We Will Rock You,” Queen’s influence on rock is undeniable. Yet, they never won a Grammy in a competitive category.
24. Musiq Soulchild
Musiq Soulchild, born Taalib Johnson, has been nominated for 13 Grammy Awards.
25. SWV
Sisters With Voices, the 90s R&B group that took the world by storm all those years ago, are still at it. To their credit, they’ve garnered 3 Grammy nominations but have never one.
