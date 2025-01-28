Super Snubbed: 25 Music Icons Who Never Won a Grammy

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK . FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM . SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE .

1. DMX Source: Getty The Yonkers rapper, who passed in 2021, was nominated for six Grammy Awards but died with zero Grammy wins.

2. Aaliyah Source: Getty Gone too soon, Aaliyah received five Grammy Award nominations during her career, but never won a Grammy.

3. Tupac Shakur Source: Getty One of the most influential rappers in history, Tupac was nominated six times (including one after his death) but never took home the award.

4. Diana Ross Source: Getty Despite her groundbreaking career with The Supremes and as a solo artist, Diana Ross has never won a Grammy in a competitive category. She did, however, receive a Lifetime Achievement Award in 2012.

5. Jimi Hendrix Source: Getty Hendrix, widely regarded as one of the greatest guitarists of all time, revolutionized rock music. Surprisingly, his contributions have never been honored with a Grammy during his lifetime.

6. Bob Marley Source: Getty As a reggae icon and pioneer, Marley brought the genre to a global audience. Despite his enduring legacy, he never won a Grammy in a specific category, but was awarded a Lifetime Achievement Award by the committee in 2001.

7. The Notorious B.I.G. Source: FILA Biggie’s impact on hip-hop is legendary, yet he never won a Grammy, despite being nominated for four.

8. Katy Perry Source: Getty With over a dozen nominations and hits like “Roar” and “Firework,” Katy Perry has been consistently snubbed despite her mainstream success.

9. Busta Rhymes Source: Getty The hip hop legend has been a mainstay in music for more than 30 years, but has never taken home a Grammy.

10. Nicki Minaj Source: Getty Nicki Minaj has redefined what it means to be a female rapper in the 21st century, but she has yet to win a Grammy despite having 12 nominations to her name.

11. Snoop Dogg Source: Getty Snoop has been nominated 16 times across various categories but remains Grammy-less, much to the confusion of fans

12. Bjork Source: Getty The Icelandic artist has been recognized with 16 nominations for her avant-garde music but has yet to win.

13. Patti Smith Source: Getty Known as the “punk poet laureate,” Smith’s influence on rock and punk is monumental, but she has never received a Grammy.

14. The Beach Boys Source: Getty Although they’ve been celebrated for their harmonies and innovation, The Beach Boys have only won a Lifetime Achievement Award, not a competitive Grammy.

15. Guns "N" Roses Source: Getty As one of the biggest rock bands of the late ’80s and early ’90s, Guns N’ Roses never managed to secure a Grammy win.

16. Iggy Pop Source: Getty The “Godfather of Punk” has influenced generations of musicians, yet he has never been awarded a Grammy.

17. Jannis Joplin Source: Getty With her soulful and raw voice, Joplin left an indelible mark on music, but she didn’t win a Grammy during her lifetime.

18. Journey Source: Getty Their anthem “Don’t Stop Believin’” is one of the most iconic songs of all time, but Journey has never won a Grammy.

19. Jennifer Lopez Source: Getty It’s been over 20 years since Jennifer Lopez has been nominated for a Grammy Award. The New York native has only been nominated twice and lost both times.

20. Run-DMC Source: Getty As hip-hop pioneers, Run-D.M.C. brought the genre into the mainstream but were overlooked in competitive Grammy categories. Despite this, their were awarded a Lifetime Achievement Award in 2016.

21. Morrissey Source: Getty As the frontman of The Smiths and a solo artist, Morrissey’s influence is undeniable, but he’s yet to take home a Grammy.

22. KISS Source: Getty With their theatrical performances and iconic makeup, KISS are rock legends, but their accolades don’t include a Grammy win.

23. Queen Source: Getty With classic hits like “Bohemian Rhapsody” and “We Will Rock You,” Queen’s influence on rock is undeniable. Yet, they never won a Grammy in a competitive category.

24. Musiq Soulchild Source: Getty Musiq Soulchild, born Taalib Johnson, has been nominated for 13 Grammy Awards.