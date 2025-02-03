AP Journalists Cut Off Babyface Mid-Sentence: See Moments From The 2025 Grammys We Won’t Forget

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK . FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM . SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE .

1. When AP journalists cut off Babyface mid-sentence Source: Getty While most viral moments happen during the ceremony, some unfold even before the show airs. This year, social media lit up as celebrities arrived on the red carpet after a clip of two AP reporters, Leslie Ambriz and Krysta Fauria, interviewing Babyface went viral. In the video, the reporters ask Babyface about the evolution of R&B. “Can you talk about this new trend that we’re seeing in R&B where we’re seeing more of a fusion? We’re seeing people blend the genre with pop, blend it genre with hip-hop and rock?” Krysta inquires. As Babyface begins to respond, Leslie abruptly yells, “Chappell,” attempting to get the attention of an up-and-coming artist—cutting off Babyface in the process. She doesn’t just interrupt the icon once, but twice. Babyface stops mid-answer and coolly tells them, “Go do that.” Celebrities, fans and Grammy watchers saw the interruption as deeply disrespectful. They took to social media to express their frustration, calling out the reporters and questioning their professionalism. Babyface responded like the class act he is later in the night. He released a statement to media saying, “The best part of the night was reconnecting with old friends, meeting new artists, and feeling all the love in the room. That’s what I’ll remember. That’s what it’s really about. Music is bigger than any one moment. Much love to everyone who won and everyone out here making great music.”

2. When Doechii introduced herself to the world in Thom Browne Source: Getty Doechii, whose real name is Jaylah Ji’mya Hickmon, owned the 2025 Grammys. She slayed like the star she is, rocking three different Thom Browne looks on the carpet, on stage, and during her first-ever jaw-dropping Grammy performance. All those who said they didn’t know her name truly knew it by the end of the night. Doechii’s poise and presence throughout the night were infectious – we were all rooting for her. And when she hit the crowd with her “Denial Is A River” and “Catfish” songs, we gagged.

3. When Alicia Keys told political trolls that "DEI is not a threat" Source: Getty Alicia Keys sent a message to the world while receiving her much-deserved flowers. The award-winning singer-songwriter and producer accepted the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award presented by her friend Queen Latifah. The “Girl On Fire” singer used the moment not to speak about herself but to celebrate diversity in the room, music, entertainment, and world. “This is not the time to shut down the diversity of voices,” the 17-time Grammy winner told the crowd emphatically. “We’ve seen on this stage talented, hardworking people from different backgrounds with different points of view, and it changes the game. DEI is not a threat. It’s a gift.”

4. When LA’s firefighters presented the ‘Album of the Year’ Source: Getty The 2025 Grammys was a perfect mix of musical excellence and love for the Los Angeles community. The show’s fate was up in the air as the city battled the devastating LA wildfires. Now in full comeback mode, the Grammys didn’t just celebrate music’s biggest wins—it also stepped up to raise funds for ongoing recovery efforts and shine a light on the real-life heroes who kept LA standing. Toward the end of the night, a group of LA firefighters took the stage to present one of the most coveted awards of the evening: Album of the Year. As they walked out, the entire room got on its feet for a well-earned standing ovation. Host Trevor Noah introduced them, saying that the Recording Academy wanted to honor the country’s biggest heroes when it came to the night’s biggest award. Over 20 firefighters stood tall in uniform, sharing gratitude to the Recording Academy and their love for the LA community. Then came the moment—one firefighter, clearly shook, opened the envelope and read Beyoncé’s name as the winner of Album of the Year. The look of pure surprise and joy on her face was priceless. Seeing our nation’s heroes celebrate Queen Bey’s historic win right alongside us was everything.