Angie Stone’s Voice Healed Us—Her Natural Hair Inspired Us
Angie Stone Natural Hair: Her Crown Commanded AttentionFrom the moment Angie embraced her unique Neo-soul sound, she embraced her natural hair, too. Amid silk presses, colorful wigs, and permed hair, Angie stood ten toes down in her natural hair. Angie’s Afro became a signature style—big, bold, and always stunning. The shape, volume, and texture were always on point. Whether she was rocking a deep chocolate brown, a golden copper hue, or a rich wine red, her hair always reflected the warmth of her melanin and the depth of her artistry. Her classic natural brown Afro was nothing short of iconic, a halo that seemed to glow around her as she sang some of her most memorable songs.
Angie Stone Natural Hair: We Loved Her Style Switch-UpsAngie didn’t just stick to the Afro, though. The “Brotha” singer explored the full spectrum of natural hair beauty. She embraced natural clip-ins, extensions, and wigs, effortlessly switching up her style while still staying true to her roots. She understood the importance of protective styles and showed us that you can switch it up while still celebrating your natural hair. Some of her most show-stopping styles had a lioness-like quality—voluminous curls, textured highlights, and dramatic kinky curls that framed her face like a queen’s crown. Whether on stage or in an intimate setting, her hair commanded attention—just like her voice. RELATED: Angie Stone Was The Voice Behind The Beloved ‘Girlfriends’ Theme Song Angie Stone’s impact goes beyond music charts and soul classics. As we continue to honor the singer who passed away on March 1, we don’t just remember her for the songs she gave us, but for the confidence, beauty, and culture she uplifted every time she walked into a room. Scroll through our gallery of iconic Angie Stone hair moments. Our Soul Sista wasn’t just an R&B queen, but a beauty icon who made us love our crowns even more.
1. Angie Stone in 2024
Angie Stones arrived at our Urban One Honors: Best In Black event in 2024 and all eyes were on her. The singer looked stunning in a black and silver glamorous look topped off by what she described as “African goddess hair.” All hail the queen!
2. Aretha Franklin in 2018
Angie Stone brought down the house in 2018, performing during A People’s Tribute to the Queen in honor of Aretha Franklin. Angie’s bold black curly ‘Fro topped of her multi-colored duster and white denim look.
3. Angie Stone in 2000
Angie Stone was all about the copper curls at this event in July 2000. Rocking a fun, bouncy red Afro on stage, Angie was a moment.
4. Angie Stone in 1999
There was never a time when Angie Stone didn’t light up a stage with her presence, voice, or style. Here she is pictured wearing a auburn brown look while performing at the House Of Blues in Chicago in December 1999. And let’s get into the style for a little bit – is that tie dye?
5. Angie Stone in 2021
Angie Stone took the stage during Black Music Honors in 2021 at City Winery Nashville and it was everything. This picture captures the melodic moment – and showcase of style – as Angie stands on stage looking flawless before a gorgeous headshot of her and her natural fro. The image speaks to her hair and beauty range, style, and impact.
6. Angie Stone in 2022
Angie Stone opted for a protected style while attending a special Atlanta screening of A Jazzman’s Blues in September 2022. Keeping her signature black shade, she rocked soft shoulder-length curls and a side part.
7. Angie Stone in 2021
It’s the red for us! Angie Stone rocked a loud and proud copper red ‘Fro to a BMF world premiere event in 2021. From her hair’s color to circular style, we cant get enough. The pairing of her red hair with a red fit is also chef’s kiss!
Angie Stone’s Voice Healed Us—Her Natural Hair Inspired Us was originally published on hellobeautiful.com