Angie Stone’s Voice Healed Us—Her Natural Hair Inspired Us

Angie Stone didn’t just sing—she soothed souls. Her music was the kind that made you stop, listen, and get in your feelings for a moment.

The South Carolina native – whose real name is Angela Laverne Brown – gave us songs that wrapped around us like a warm hug, lyrics that hit a little too close to

home

at times, and melodies that carried us through everything from Sunday cleaning to late-night heartbreaks. Her voice was (is) special, and her music was like medicine, making hard times a little easier.

But Angie wasn’t just a soundtrack to our lives—she was a style and beauty icon in her own right. She made us even proud(er) to be Black women, and she did it effortlessly.

Angie was the Soul Sista of all Soul Sistas. She showed up to every stage, red carpet, and festival,

rocking

her natural crown with pride.

Angie Stone Natural Hair: Her Crown Commanded Attention

From the moment Angie embraced her unique Neo-soul sound, she embraced her natural hair, too. Amid silk presses, colorful wigs, and permed hair, Angie stood ten toes down in her natural hair.

Angie’s Afro became a signature style—big, bold, and

always

stunning. The shape, volume, and texture were always on point

.

Whether

she was

rocking a deep chocolate brown, a golden copper hue, or a rich wine red, her hair always reflected the warmth of her melanin and the depth of her artistry.

Her classic natural brown Afro was nothing short of iconic, a halo that seemed to glow around her as she sang some of her most memorable songs.

Angie Stone Natural Hair: We Loved Her Style Switch-Ups

Angie didn’t just stick to the Afro, though. The “Brotha” singer explored the full spectrum of natural hair beauty.

She

embraced natural clip-ins, extensions, and wigs, effortlessly switching up her style while

still

staying true to her roots. She understood the importance of protective styles and showed us that you can switch

it up while still

celebrating your natural hair.

Some of her most show-stopping styles had a lioness-like quality—voluminous curls, textured highlights, and dramatic kinky curls that framed her face like a queen’s crown. Whether on stage or in an intimate setting, her hair commanded attention—just like her voice.