CLOSE
HomeNational

Andre Harrell Dead At 59 Years Old

Posted May 9, 2020

Andre Harrell Relaxes In A Nightclub

Photos Honoring The Late Andre Harrell’s Legacy In Hip-Hop

18 photos Launch gallery

Photos Honoring The Late Andre Harrell’s Legacy In Hip-Hop

Continue reading Photos Honoring The Late Andre Harrell’s Legacy In Hip-Hop

Photos Honoring The Late Andre Harrell’s Legacy In Hip-Hop

Legendary music exec Andre Harrell has passed away at age 59. DJ D Nice confirmed the news on Instagram Live during his quarantine mix, announcing that he’d be cutting it short because the news was too much to bear. Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). Harrell, who founded Uptown Records and part of the Dr. Jeckyll and Mr. Hyde rap duo in the 80s, was responsible for launching the careers of Mary J. Blige, Robin Thicke, Heavy D, Jodeci, Anthony Hamilton, Teddy Riley and more. In 1995, he became the president and CEO of Motown Records, overseeing Stevie Wonder, Diana Ross and Queen Latifah, all the while launching the careers of 98 Degrees and Mario Winans. As a mentor to Diddy, he later went on to work side-by-side with the rap mogul as president of Bad Boy Records and later, vice chairman of Revolt TV & Media. According to reports, Harrell had been working on a TV special about Uptown with BET. Andre Harrell was responsible for discovering a generation of artists and his legacy will live on forever. See photos below! Andre Harrell Dead: Hip-Hop Legend Passes Away at Age 59


Andre Harrell was found dead at his apartment Friday evening at age 59, according to a tweet from journalist Roland Martin. His cause of death is unknown at this time.

The Recording Academy And Clive Davis' 2019 Pre-GRAMMY Gala - Arrivals

Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty


DJ D Nice confirmed the news on Instagram Live during his quarantine mix, announcing that he’d be cutting it short because the news was too much to bear. 

Harrell, who founded Uptown Records, was responsible for launching the careers of Mary J. Blige, Robin Thicke, Heavy D, Jodeci, Anthony Hamilton, Teddy Riley and more. In 1995, he became the president and CEO of Motown Records, overseeing Stevie Wonder, Diana Ross and Queen Latifah, all the while launching the careers of 98 Degrees and Mario Winans. As a mentor to Diddy, he later went on to work side-by-side with the rap mogul as president of Bad Boy Records and later, vice chairman of Revolt TV & Media.

Outside of his music endeavors, Harrell dabbled in film, producing Honey, which starred Jessica Alba, Strictly Business starring Tommy Davidson and Halle Berry, and created the first multicultural major network drama to hit TV: New York Undercover. 

His peers have taken to social media to share their memories and condolences…

Having worked with him throughout the years, I know first hand his infectious vibe, wit and contagious smile will truly be missed.

Story developing.

RELATED: Photos Honoring Andre Harrell’s Legacy In Hip-Hop

RELATED: Andre Harrell’s Ten Favorite New Jack Swing Jams

Andre Harrell Dead At 59 Years Old  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

View this post on Instagram

Dude. #AndreHarrell man. He gave you the best soundtracks of your life man and you didn’t even know it. We never gave him his flowers. He redefined the party! Def Jam was the artform. Bad Boy was the attitude Death Row was the muscle But without even knowing it? Uptown was ALWAYS the party. I’m sitting here going through my crates STUNNED at the amount of six degree to Andre records I’ve spun weekly on a regular basis for the last 35 years yo. The is a staggering loss. We never gave Andre Harrell his flowers. Name em: Al B Sure/Heavy D & The Boyz/Guy/. I mean mentoring Diddy alone brings in Jodeci/BIG/Mary J/Father MC/Christopher Williams—-and even in those names the success with THOSE artists come Missy/Timb/Neptune’s But let’s not stop there: first time we really paid attention to Halle Berry was in a Harrell film called Strictly Business Let’s throw “Candy Rain” in there or Lil Shawn’s “I Made Love”—-I may be dating myself but man Mgruff’s “Before We Start” got MUCH play round my way. Jeff Redd (who brought Blidge to the label) had a banger with “You Called And Told Me”—-“Touch It” from Monifah STILL bangs to this day. & back to Diddy, I’m absolutely w/o a doubt certain that he feels his success is also Harrell’s success so in a round about way there is no Bad Boy w/o Harrell. (Lemme also remember Daryl Chill Mitchell’s “Hip Hop’s Here To Stay” another classic uptown jawn. Horace Brown too..... Too Many Classics Let’s not forget NY Undercover & all the clever music moments in each ep. We never gave him his flowers. This isn’t even half of his achievements nor does this even bring to light the people’s lives he changed or his loved ones left behind. He literally introduced a new sound to the world (the first new jack swing projects were on Uptown)—-wait hold that——his label changed music TWICE because hip hop soul’s music picked up where New Jack left off and on the same label. Such a short time to paradigm shift music TWICE!!!!!!!! Damn man. We never gave him his flowers man. 😣

A post shared by Questlove Froman, (@questlove) on

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

View this post on Instagram

Dude. #AndreHarrell man. He gave you the best soundtracks of your life man and you didn’t even know it. We never gave him his flowers. He redefined the party! Def Jam was the artform. Bad Boy was the attitude Death Row was the muscle But without even knowing it? Uptown was ALWAYS the party. I’m sitting here going through my crates STUNNED at the amount of six degree to Andre records I’ve spun weekly on a regular basis for the last 35 years yo. The is a staggering loss. We never gave Andre Harrell his flowers. Name em: Al B Sure/Heavy D & The Boyz/Guy/. I mean mentoring Diddy alone brings in Jodeci/BIG/Mary J/Father MC/Christopher Williams—-and even in those names the success with THOSE artists come Missy/Timb/Neptune’s But let’s not stop there: first time we really paid attention to Halle Berry was in a Harrell film called Strictly Business Let’s throw “Candy Rain” in there or Lil Shawn’s “I Made Love”—-I may be dating myself but man Mgruff’s “Before We Start” got MUCH play round my way. Jeff Redd (who brought Blidge to the label) had a banger with “You Called And Told Me”—-“Touch It” from Monifah STILL bangs to this day. & back to Diddy, I’m absolutely w/o a doubt certain that he feels his success is also Harrell’s success so in a round about way there is no Bad Boy w/o Harrell. (Lemme also remember Daryl Chill Mitchell’s “Hip Hop’s Here To Stay” another classic uptown jawn. Horace Brown too..... Too Many Classics Let’s not forget NY Undercover & all the clever music moments in each ep. We never gave him his flowers. This isn’t even half of his achievements nor does this even bring to light the people’s lives he changed or his loved ones left behind. He literally introduced a new sound to the world (the first new jack swing projects were on Uptown)—-wait hold that——his label changed music TWICE because hip hop soul’s music picked up where New Jack left off and on the same label. Such a short time to paradigm shift music TWICE!!!!!!!! Damn man. We never gave him his flowers man. 😣

A post shared by Questlove Froman, (@questlove) on

Latest
12 items
Little Richard Dead: Founding Father Of Rock Passes…
 1 day ago
05.09.20
11 items
Music Icon & Rock & Roll Founding Father…
 1 day ago
05.09.20
10 items
#FruitSnackChallenge Is Showing Parents If Their Children REALLY…
 1 day ago
05.09.20
18 items
Photos Honoring The Late Andre Harrell’s Legacy In…
 2 days ago
05.09.20
Andre Harrell Dead: Hip-Hop Legend Passes Away at…
 2 days ago
05.09.20
The Tonight Show with Jay Leno - Season 8
Roy Of Siegfried & Roy Dead At 75…
 2 days ago
05.08.20
News Reporter Cameron Ridle Speaks On Indianapolis Police…
 2 days ago
05.08.20
Front Page News: Donald Trump’s Valet Tested Positive…
 2 days ago
05.08.20
9 Ways To Recharge Your Mind While In…
 2 days ago
05.08.20
McDonald’s Employee Shot After Telling Customer To Wear…
 2 days ago
05.08.20
Concerts Are Returning Soon And Here Are The…
 2 days ago
05.08.20
Princess Love Has Officially Filed For Divorce From…
 2 days ago
05.08.20
Lamplighters African Dance
Check Out This Online African Dance Class From…
 2 days ago
05.08.20
HBO Insecure Block Party
Yvonne Orji Of “Insecure” Is Taking Her Comedy…
 2 days ago
05.08.20
Close