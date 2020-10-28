CLOSE
The 2020 BET Hip Hop Awards took place on Tuesday (October 27) with the 85 South Show’s Karlous MillerChico Bean and DC Young Fly taking on hosting duties. Although the performances and cyphers maintained the energy from BET’s previous quarantine award show in June, there was an added focus on voting, politics and for the ladies, a proper tribute to a classic for Brandy.

Check out the full cypher performances below featuring the likes of Polo G, Chika, Jack Harlow, Flawless Real Talk, Rapsody, H.E.R., Teyana Taylor, Erykah Badu, Flo Milli, Brandy, Deante Hitchcock, Buddy, Adé and more and let us know your favorite.

All The Cyphers From The 2020 BET Hip Hop Awards  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

1. Polo G, Chika, Jack Harlow, Flawless Real Talk & Rapsody

The political cypher batted leadoff for the 2020 BET Hip Hop Awards with Polo G, Lyricist of the Year winner Rapsody, Rhode Island’s Flawless Real Talk, emerging newcomer Chika and Jack Harlow all giving work.

2. Adé, Buddy, Flo Milli & Deante Hitchcock

The DMV linked up with Compton, Alabama and Atlanta for the second cypher of the night.

3. Teyana Taylor, H.E.R., Erykah Badu, & Brandy

For a flip of Brandy’s 1994 iconic “I Wanna Be Down” remix, Teyana, H.E.R., Erykah and Brandy all brought bars, including Brandy coming out of nowhere to resurrect her Bran Nu alter-ego.

4. Shenseea, Skip Marley, Original Koffee, Bounty Killa, Beenie Man

