10 African-American Poets Known For Words Of Wisdom

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video CLOSE

UPDATED: 11:00 a.m. ET, Oct. 7, 2021

Originally Published 12:00 p.m. Oct. 4, 2018

Several influential African-American poets have captivated the nation with their poems for decades and these black poets deserve their flowers. On National Poetry Day, Americans can reflect on their works, from pieces that touch on the past to pieces that provide vivid visions of the future.

RELATED: Read A Book Day: 15 Acclaimed And Unapologetically Black Authors

People who are passionate about poetry can ponder poets’ wise words on this special day. They can read poems, listen to audio or hear poets’ speak at events across the nation. They can celebrate the gift of poetry: the imagery, emotion and messages. National Poetry Day is a chance for a celebration of spoken and written words; it’s an opportunity to let other poets’ works inspire them.

Some of the world’s most influential poets are black. Their works are used in so many forms of entertainment to show our culture and our struggles through word. Gil Scott-Heron’s “Your Soul and Mine,” was recently used in HBO’s latest movie The Many Saints of Newark. The movie also used one of his most popular poems, “The Revolution Will Not Be Televised.” The revolutionary poem was a slogan from the Black Power movement in the 1960’s. Herron created the poem to symbolize how the revolution wouldn’t happen in front of the eyes of the oppressor, but instead it would blossom in the hands of the people.

There are many renowned, Pulitzer Prize-winning poets who have won acclaim with their work. Many people appreciate the poems of deceased, legendary poets such as Gwendolyn Brooks, Maya Angelou and Langston Hughes. Hughes might be one of America’s most popular poets, black or white. He frequently took social stances in his art with title’s like Jim Crow’s Last Stand, and Freedom’s Plow.

Many of today’s innovative poets, from Tyehimba Jess to Tracy K. Smith, have also garnered hundreds of fans. Several wordsmiths have become poet laureates, which are government or institution-appointed positions that allow creatives to compose words for special events and occasions. These poets have received several prestigious honors.

Here are 10 influential Black poets who have created works that have changed world. Without their poems life would be boring. Art in words have been the backbone for many art forms like Rap or R&B. Many rappers even contribute their style and flow to prominent poets who lead the way.

10 African-American Poets Known For Words Of Wisdom was originally published on newsone.com