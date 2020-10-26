CLOSE
HomeEntertainment News

Abraham Stinkin’: Joe Biden Digs At Donald Trump’s Abraham Lincoln Comparison, Twitter Reacts

Posted 7 hours ago

President Donald J. Trump...

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

The final presidential debate between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden concluded Thursday night (Oct. 22) but not without some expected back and forth. At one particularly testy exchange, Biden took a joking dig at Trump comparing himself to President Abraham Lincoln, sparking some hilarious responses on Twitter.

With the election just 11 days out, the debate hosted by the Curb Event Center at Belmont University in Nashville, Tenn., with Kristen Welker of NBC moderating, who did an excellent job of reeling in both men and keeping the questions and the responses from the rivals front and center.

Welker shifted the topic of questioning to race matters, in particular, the Black Lives Matter movement, which has become a frequent target of conservative pundits in recent weeks. Biden seized upon the moment and took the dig after Trump wildly claimed he’s done more for Black Americans than any other president aside from Lincoln.

Again, it should be mentioned that Lincoln’s lone feat of note for Black Americans is the official ending of slavery with the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation, which of course did nothing to address the rampant racism that continues in modern times.

“Abraham Lincoln here is one of the most racist presidents we’ve had in modern history,” Biden said towards Trump. “He pours fuel on every single racist fire. Every single one.”

Trump attempted to fire back, saying that he never mentioned the comparison but the damage was done and the fact remains in times past, he has done so. Amazingly, Trump appeared to take Biden way too literally as are some conservative pundits.

On Twitter, the responses to Biden’s Lincoln jab towards Trump poured in and we’ve got the best of them below.

Photo: Getty

Abraham Stinkin’: Joe Biden Digs At Donald Trump’s Abraham Lincoln Comparison, Twitter Reacts  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

Oh, they get it. It just hurt their guy a bit and trying to run interference.

12.

13.

14.

15.

Latest
15 items
Abraham Stinkin’: Joe Biden Digs At Donald Trump’s…
 7 hours ago
10.26.20
“Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae)” Rapper Silento Arrested After…
 7 hours ago
10.26.20
50 Cent: “F*ck Donald Trump”
 7 hours ago
10.26.20
Drake Reveals New Album Release Date
 7 hours ago
10.26.20
Busta Rhymes Shows Off Rock-Solid Abs, 50 Cent…
 8 hours ago
10.26.20
Alicia Garza Says FBI Foiled Plot By Suspected…
 3 days ago
10.23.20
University of Missouri President Resigns As Protests Grow over Racism
Colleges Are Waiving Fees…But You Need To Act…
 3 days ago
10.23.20
Kristen Welker Wins Final Presidential Debate As Moderator…
 3 days ago
10.23.20
Cute baby boy in pumpkin costume
How About A Family Drive-In Movie On Halloween?
 3 days ago
10.23.20
Jailed White Domestic Terrorist Plotted Joe Biden Assassination
 3 days ago
10.23.20
Friends drinking soda
Wake County Early College Mini Fair, October 27,…
 3 days ago
10.23.20
Using her contacts to her business advantage
New Rent and ﻿Utility Assistance Program For North…
 3 days ago
10.23.20
The Museum of Television & Radio Presents The 22nd Annual William S. Paley Television Festival - 'In Living Color'
Miss Benita Butrell Is Baaaaaack!!!!
 3 days ago
10.23.20
Rick Ross Drops A Milli For 87 Acres…
 3 days ago
10.23.20
Close