CLOSE
HomeEntertainment News

9 Times Jeannie & Jeezy Could Walk Straight Off The Red Carpet And To The Alter

Posted April 6, 2020

He put on a ring on! Rapper Young Jeezy and The Real host Jeannie Mai are engaged! According to People, Jeezy was planning to pop the question during a previously planned trip to Vietnam. Thanks to the coronavirus, that trip was cancelled, but Jeezy wouldn’t be detoured. He planned a romantic Vietnamese proposal at home.

“Jeannie and Jay were set for a trip to Vietnam this April. What Jeannie didn’t know is that Jay was planning to propose,” Mai’s rep tells PEOPLE. “Instead, Jay decided to bring Vietnam to Jeannie with a surprise quarantine date night in his home filled with Vietnamese food and decor.”

Jeannie and Jeezy have been dating since 2018. The duo instantly became a favorite among celebrity power couples. Not only do they seem to genuinely enjoy one another’s company, they are fashion forward as a unit. From the moment the officially announced their relationship in all-white matching outfits, they’ve been slaying their way to the alter.

9 Times Jeannie & Jeezy Could Walk Straight Off The Red Carpet And To The Alter  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. Jeannie & Jeezy Fashion Moments

Jeannie & Jeezy Fashion Moments Source:Getty

It was a celebratory night for her man Jeezy, so Jeannie had to show out in this sultry black gown with cleavage cutout. Earlier that day, the couple showed up and out at the Tyler Perry Studios grand opening.

2. Jeannie & Jeezy Fashion Moments

Jeannie & Jeezy Fashion Moments Source:Getty

Jeezy and Jeannie Mai kept it cute during NYFW and were seen leaving the Christian Siriano Fall Winter 2020 NYFW at Spring Studios in these wintery looks.

3. Jeannie & Jeezy Fashion Moments

Jeannie & Jeezy Fashion Moments Source:Getty

If Jeannie and Jeezy wanted to walk down the aisle right now, that fur would go fabulous over a white gown!

4. Jeannie & Jeezy Fashion Moments

Jeannie & Jeezy Fashion Moments Source:Getty

Jeezy didn’t come to play in this pinstripe coat with black collar. Jeannie complimented his look with her own striped blouse and sash tie.

5. Jeannie & Jeezy Fashion Moments

Jeannie & Jeezy Fashion Moments Source:Getty

Both Jeannie and Jeezy were suited and booted in these fabulous and perfectly tailored suits during NYFW.

6. Jeannie & Jeezy Fashion Moments

Jeannie & Jeezy Fashion Moments Source:Getty

If you can’t sit with us was defined in a picture, it would be this shot of Jeannie and Jeezy sitting front row at Badgley Mischka.

7. Jeannie & Jeezy Fashion Moments

View this post on Instagram

Where next baby? 🙃 #NYFW

A post shared by Jeannie Mai (@thejeanniemai) on

Winter white for the win?

8. Jeannie & Jeezy Fashion Moments

Jeannie Mai’s birthday was an epic event but not more epic than her and Jeezy’s fantabulous ensembles.

Latest
Tiffany Haddish And Common Are Quarantining Together
 8 hours ago
04.07.20
Press Play: Anderson .Paak And Justin Timberlake Team…
 9 hours ago
04.07.20
Street Style - NYFW: Men's July 2017 - Day 3
Man Creates Structure To Keep People Six Feet…
 24 hours ago
04.06.20
Lavender and rosemary conditioner in a jar, lavender flowers and a comb nearby
Check Out This Quick And Easy Hair Mask…
 1 day ago
04.06.20
8 items
9 Times Jeannie & Jeezy Could Walk Straight…
 1 day ago
04.06.20
How To Make You Own Face Mask For…
 1 day ago
04.06.20
Here Are Some Local Updates On COVID-19
 1 day ago
04.06.20
2 items
Former NFL Player Tom Dempsey Dies From COVID-19
 1 day ago
04.06.20
Police Officer Screaming At Kids To Stay Home…
 1 day ago
04.06.20
Tips On How To Stop Touching Your Face
 1 day ago
04.06.20
When to Expect Your Coronavirus Stimulus Check [VIDEO]
 1 day ago
04.06.20
Porsha Invites Women To Break The Stigma Of…
 2 days ago
04.06.20
Crawfish Bisque
Quarantine Cooking: Karen Clark Makes Crawfish Bisque
 2 days ago
04.06.20
Assorted Tech Product Shoots
Been Wanting To Become A Photographer? Nikon Is…
 2 days ago
04.05.20
Close