9 Celebrities Who Worked While Pregnant

Beyonce let us know a long time ago that girls run the world. Add the fact that some women still do mind blowing things like dance, perform, and go to work while pregnant, and you conclude that women run the whole damn Universe.
Just look at Queen Bey. Not only was she still doing shows while pregnant with Blue Ivy and the twins, but it seems like everytime she returned to the stage post-baby, she was a million times better than before.
Real women do it everyday, B. Check out these other stars who opted for “maternity stay” and worked during their pregnancy.
1. Ciara
Cici was out here Jujuing on the beat and dancing to Pony while pregnant with baby Future back in 2014.
2. Alicia Keys
Remember when Alicia Keys climbed her and her super pregnant belly on top of the piano to honor Prince at the 2010 BET Awards?
3. Halle Berry
Ms. Berry was three months pregnant with son Maceo while filming X-Men in 2013.
4. M.I.A.
M.I.A. literally gave birth two days after her pregnant Grammy performance in ’09.
5. Jourdan Dunn
The supermodel was super pregnant while continuing to rip the runway back in 2009.
6. Jennifer Lopez
J. Lo went on a whole tour while pregnant back in 2011.
7. Kerry Washington
The actress was pregnant while filming season 6 of Scandal and found some pretty creative ways to hide it.