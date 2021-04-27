HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

9 Adorable Photos Of Kevin Hart & Eniko’s Baby Girl, Kaori

Posted 7 hours ago

Click Here To Listen Live

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

On September 29 in 2020, Kevin and Eniko Hart welcomed their second child together and the fourth child to the Hart family.

SEE ALSO: It’s A Girl! Kevin Hart And Wife Eniko Welcome Baby #2

Baby girl goes by the name of Kaori Mai and joins siblings Kenzo, Hendrix and Heaven. Check out adorable photos of the youngest Hart below!

SEE ALSO: Fab & Fit: Eniko Hart’s Best Maternity Style Moments

9 Adorable Photos Of Kevin Hart & Eniko’s Baby Girl, Kaori  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

Latest
Urban Decay’s New All Nighter Loose Setting Powder…
 11 hours ago
04.27.21
Here’s What The 2020 Census Results Mean For…
 12 hours ago
04.27.21
How To Achieve Regina King’s Sexy And Sleek…
 1 day ago
04.27.21
Rappers Young Thug & Gunna Up For Humanitarian…
 1 day ago
04.27.21
Hall Of Fame Women’s Basketball Coach Kim Mulkey…
 1 day ago
04.27.21
Regina King Stumbles But Doesn’t Fall Delivering A…
 1 day ago
04.27.21
44 items
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve…
 1 day ago
04.27.21
NFL Draft Partners With Clubhouse For All New…
 1 day ago
04.27.21
Body-Cam in police operation
Tennessee Police Won’t Be Charged In The Shooting…
 4 days ago
04.23.21
DMX Funeral Service Graphic without date
Watch DMX’s Celebration Of Life [LIVESTREAM]
 4 days ago
04.27.21
The 2015 ESPYS - Backstage And Audience
Caitlyn Jenner Officially Running For Governor Of California
 4 days ago
04.23.21
Shock G, Digital Underground Rapper And West Coast…
 5 days ago
04.22.21
A World Where George Floyd And Ma’Khia Bryant…
 5 days ago
04.22.21
Beyoncé and Lorraine Schwartz Award Three Scholarships to…
 6 days ago
04.21.21
Close