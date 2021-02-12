CLOSE
8 Simple & Different Valentine’s Day Gifts To Get Your Partner

Posted 8 hours ago

Black History Month Giphy

You may not be able to take your partner out to a dinner or a vacation, but gifts are always on the menu.  Just because the day looks different, doesn’t mean that the way you show your love for your friends or your partner should go down the drain.  Valentine’s Day is right around the corner and if you’re scrambling to get something we’ve got you covered.

Check out this simple but different list of gift ideas that may get your wheels turning on what to get for that special someone.

SEE ALSO: For The Lovers: The Ultimate Valentine’s Day Playlist

8 Simple & Different Valentine’s Day Gifts To Get Your Partner  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

1. Bamboo Bathtub Tray Caddy

With quarantine still in motion, finding new ways to relax is always on the menu.  A bathroom caddy would be a good idea to put into a self-care basket for someone who works from home and needs some me-time. You can find bath caddies at Wal-Mart, Target, and even Amazon. 

2. Never Say Never Card Game

Staying in the house just got more interesting! Never Say Never is a black-owned card game that recently launched that will add spice to any game night. Never Say Never® is the hilarious party game of horrible hypotheticals and can be purchased here.

3. Cookies From Cookie Society

Instead of getting chocolates, try something new! This black-owned cookie bakery in Dallas has made Oprah’s Favorites List and is the perfect way to show someone that they’re a sweet treat in your life.

4. SUPLMNT Water Bottle

Support someone in your circle who is focusing on getting right and tight while staying at home! SUPLMNT is a black-owned company specializing in vacuum insulated stainless steel and an indestructible rubber foot.  Showing someone you care about that you support their health journey is a sweet gesture. 

5. Candles

You can never go wrong with candles.  Candles are a forever thing for someone’s home to make their space just that much better. 

6. Electronic Wine Opener

Electronic Wine Opener Source:Getty

Who doesn’t need something that’ll make their lives easier?  An electronic wine opener is always needed in a kitchen! 

7. Air Fryer

Air Fryer

If you know someone without an air fryer then it is your responsibility to hook them up with the best thing that will happen to their kitchen.  An air fryer is perfect for those lazy days when you don’t feel like cooking and want something quick and easy. 

8. Bedroom Kandi

Kandi is welcoming some spicy things into the bedroom! If you’re looking to use some chocolate for fun, check out some of the RHOA star’s line. 

