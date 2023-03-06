LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Sheryl Lee Ralph and her daughter Ivy Coco are the fashion duo we didn’t even know we needed!

Ralph

has been sweeping the Hollywood event grounds with enticing looks, and her daughter is to blame. From the Emmys to the Critic’s Choice Awards, the

Abbott Elementary

actress’s ensembles have been unique and ravishing. And each look proves that Ivy Coco knows a thing or two about staying true to her mother’s aesthetic, all while giving her that fashionable edge.

A Legacy of Fashion

Fashion runs deep in Ralph’s and Ivy Coco’s family. Ralph’s mother, Ivy Ralph, once invented a leisure suit in the Caribbean that has a lasting impact on fashion today. “She was always able to whip up a great dress, but she was tired of seeing men sweat in their wool suits and ties in the island heat, and so she created a style of men’s suits that made waves in Jamaica called the Kareeba. It’s the leisure suit of today for men from around the world,” stated Ralph in a recent interview. And it’s apparent that Ivy Coco has been passed the stylish torch by her grandmother, and she’s sprinting with it.

Ivy Coco has a keen eye for fashion and has accomplished a significant feat as her mother’s stylist in just a short time. Her chic talents are responsible for landing Ralph on the NY Times’ 93 most stylish people of 2022 list. And in case you are unaware of which looks Ivy Coco assembled, here are six of them below. Check out how Sheryl Lee Ralph and Ivy Coco are rocking Hollywood as a dynamic style team.

6 Times Sheryl Lee Ralph Stunned In Looks Styled By Her Daughter Ivy Coco was originally published on hellobeautiful.com