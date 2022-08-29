5 Ways Michael Jackson Influenced The World Outside Of Music

… LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

It’s with no ego, or comes as no opinion, to say that there will never be another entertainer in the music industry that compares to the late King Of Pop himself, Michael Jackson.

From the age of a toddler well into the age of his untimely death at 50, MJ was considered pop royalty that defied barriers of race, gender, age, culture and so many other things that limited other artists before and after him. With Michael, the impossible seemed nonexistent in terms of talent — a signature falsetto and one-of-a-kind dance moves became one of many trademarks. However, what made him so special isn’t just what he contributed to music but also what he gave to the world on a larger scale.

In honor of his would-be 64th birthday today, we look at ways MJ changed our perspective on the world without having to hum a tune or bust out his iconic Moonwalk.

Well, maybe just a little on the latter.

Those that saw the tribute post that went up on his official estate’s Instagram account earlier today (seen above) may have spotted the list of his many aka’s within the caption. One standout was “beloved humanitarian,” and MJ was quite the charitable figure. That’s just one of five qualities to his artistry outside of the Billboard hits he made that we thought it was important to highlight on his special day. From a business-minded approach when it came to owning publishing, to keeping other like-minded businessmen around him to advise on deals outside of music, let’s just say the King Of Pop could’ve also been the King Of Entrepreneurship as well.

On a day when many fans across the world will celebrate the Thriller artist’s heavenly birthday by listening to his everlasting gift of song, we hope to shed light on the man he was outside of Hitsville and more in other aspects of his real life.

Happy heavenly birthday, Michael Jackson! Take a look at 5 ways the eternal King Of Pop influenced the world outside of music:

