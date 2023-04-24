5 Times Woody McClain’s Style Was Top Tier

Benefiting from the undeniable power of social media, Woody McClain, who gained fame as a Vine sensation, has successfully transitioned to an actor, emerging as one of the most promising and stylish rising talents. Before landing the role of Cane in the popular Power Book: Ghost, the Charleston native rose to fame in 2017 for his portrayal of Bobby Brown in the BET miniseries The New Edition Story. He later reprised his role as Brown in the biopic film “Whitney” and in the BET series The Bobby Brown Story.
Lately McClain and his ever-so-stylish looks going viral on social media. Most recently, he has looked to fashion stylist Mauricia Henry, a renowned fashion stylist and creative consultant hailing from Brooklyn, New York. Her primary focus is on enhancing the fashion profiles of her clients and VIP roster by curating their wardrobe choices. Her impressive portfolio boasts collaborations with high-profile celebrities such as Mary J. Blige, Kaci Walfall, Woody McClain, and Young Devyn. Drawing from her extensive experience in the industry, Mauricia has developed a fashion aesthetic that celebrates the individuality of each client while incorporating her personal love for bold maximalism.
We had the pleasure of speaking with the beauty about her collaboration with McClain, what she enjoys about working with the actor, and some of her favorite looks.
HelloBeautiful: How did you come to work with Woody?
Mauricia Henry: I started working with Woody through a referral and his outreach. He saw my previous work with Mary J Blige, who co-stars in the TV show Power Book II: Ghost, We formally met at Mary’s Birthday Party and, from there, started collaborating.
HelloBeautiful: What’s your favorite part about working with the actor?
Mauricia Henry: My favorite part about working with Woody is how eager and involved he is to elevate his personal style. Together, we’ve created a goal and concept of where we want to take his future fashion. We’re both excited to explore the combining of new and classic brands.
HelloBeautiful: How would you define his style?
Mauricia Henry: Honestly, together, we’re still learning and exploring his style. Each time I leave a fitting, I study a photograph of the confirmed look and brainstorm ways we can elevate and edit to create a clean and strong look.
Keep scrolling for some of our favorite Woody McClain looks.
5 Times Woody McClain’s Style Was Top Tier was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. Good Day Swag
While visiting Good Day New York, Henry dressed McClain in a textured Amiri jacket with a Suit Supply top and Zegna pants.
She completed the looked with Prada loafers. The look is polished, and it’s giving dapper gentleman in all the right ways.
2. Baby Shower Ready
“My favorite thing about this look is the interpretation of the monochromatic style, we focused on nudes and neutrals, but the pop of color from the classic Burberry Jacket is what makes this look special,” Henry told HelloBeautiful.
In this case, she selected a Burberry jacket to layer atop a J. Crew top. On the bottom, she went with Hugo Boss pants and Hugo Boss shoes. To accessorize, they went with Saint Laurent frames.
3. White Fur
Woody The Great went all out for Mary J. Blige’s birthday this year, making sure his outfit was on point. He teamed up with celebrity fashion stylist Mickey Freeman once again and opted for an all-white ensemble that oozed timeless luxury like never before. The Bronx and Banco suit, coupled with a Helen Yarmak fur coat, was the perfect combination.
4. Clean
OtheezY and TheRealNoIgJeremy teamed up to deliver this sensational color-blocked look from Aknvas with Prada shoes. It’s definitely the buttery leather for us!
5. Thom Browne Fly
During a recent press day, the fashion stylist chose to dress the star of ‘Power Book’ in a Thom Browne jacket and pants, paired with a Mango top and Saint Laurent shoes. The styling choice is a testament to the fact that Black men can effortlessly slay high fashion on a regular basis.