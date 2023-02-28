5 Brunch-Approved Pieces We Need From Harlem’s Fashion Row x The Drop

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Harlem’s Fashion Row x The Drop released a limited collection that will have you ready for rooftop season. The organization tapped designers Kimberly Goldson and Nichole Lynel to develop a collection of Spring picks perfect for scratching the itch to wear less and go out more.

The collection was modeled by actress and R&B star Coco Jones and the designers themselves. It includes clothing, accessories, and shoes at an affordable price point that will feel at home in anyone’s closet. None of the offerings cost more than $100 but it feels upscale.

Coco, who is a former HB cover star, took to Instagram to celebrate the collaboration. “Closing out Black History Month. I love to support my up and coming black designers through @amazonthedrop and @harlemsfashionrow

Shop their limited edition collection live NOW on the Drop, and modeled by me.”

Both designers, who are frequent collaborators of Harlem’s Fashion Row, maintained their identities in the collection by using familiar colors and silhouettes. But unexpected patterns and fabrics helped take their introduction to the masses to the next level.

See what our favorite items from this drop are below. The collection is only available for 48 hours. Shop, here.

