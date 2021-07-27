5 Black-Owned Beauty Products You Simply Must Shop

These days, melanin-rich skin types have lucked out on the beauty front. What was once a task to find the right products to suit our wants and needs, has now become an industry filled with a plethora of Black beauty brands to choose from. With our support, these brands continue to blossom.
If you consider yourself an avid HelloBeautiful reader, then you know that we always show love to beauty brands that we can trust. Whether you’re on the hunt for a nourishing hand cream, seeking a highlighting balm to give your melanin a glorious pop, or simply need a head wrap to accentuate your crown, we know just the right brands that come in major clutch.
In an effort to keep your beauty game in tip-top shape, we’ve done all the hard work for you. We’ve compiled five go-to products that span the skincare, makeup and haircare lanes. All you need is to grab your credit card, secure a Wi-Fi connection and get comfortable as you shop til you drop.
1. Adwoa Beauty Mini Baomint Moisturizing Curl Defining GelSource:Adwoa Beauty
Limp and lifeless curls got you down? Count on the Adwoa Beauty Mini Baomint Moisturizing Curl Defining Gel ($14.00, Sephora.com) to get your curls into proper formation. Made with prickly pear, pumpkin seed and sweet almond oil, this essential goes the extra mile to give your strands some TLC. You’ll be able to flaunt soft, defined and shiny curls with ease.
2. Danessa Myricks Beauty Dew Wet Hydrating and Highlighting BalmSource:Danessa Myricks Beauty
Get ready to glow like a disco ball! Classic highlighters are cool, but utilizing a wet highlighting balm changes the game. The Danessa Myricks Beauty Dew Wet Hydrating and Highlighting Balm ($22.00, Sephora.com) is a lightweight offering that delivers a dewy yet hydrated glow that lasts. Consider it a glow that exudes from the inside out.
3. SUNDAY II SUNDAY SOOTHE ME Daily Scalp Serum for Dry Scalp ReliefSource:Sunday II Sunday
Dry scalp is a friend to no one. The itching, flaking, and irritation is enough to make anyone go crazy, Luckily, the Sunday II Sunday Soothe Me Daily Scalp Serum ($28.00, Sephora.com) is here to restore order. It’s formulated with peppermint oil and alternsis botanical complex that comes together to minimize irritation while stimulating hair growth. Plus, it provides instant relief and leaves your mane with a natural shine.
4. Eden BodyWorks Coconut Shea Hand CreamSource:Eden BodyWorks
Quench your thirsty hands with the help of Eden BodyWorks Coconut Shea Hand Cream ($5.00,Edenbodyworks.com). This hand cream boasts a blend of coconut oil, shea butter and vitamin E that provides the maximum level of moisture to every inch of your skin.
5. The Wrap Life Classic Flow Head WrapsSource:The Wrap Life
For the days when you want to put your face on full display, reaching for a head wrap is the perfect way to go. The Wrap Life Classic Flow Head Wraps ($24.00, Thewrap.life) comes in handy since it has a big construction that works like a gem with all hairstyles. From locs, braids to big hair, this head wrap will keep your strands secure and up the ante on your style game at the same time.