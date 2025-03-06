Listen Live
25 Easy Lent-Friendly Meals For Simple & Delicious Meatless Eating

Published on March 6, 2025
curry laksa with rice noodles

Source: Tangerang / Getty

Looking for easy meal ideas for Lent?

Whether you’re avoiding meat on Fridays or following a meatless diet throughout the season, these simple and delicious meals make it easy to stay on track. From comforting classics like mac and cheese to hearty options like lentil soup and fish tacos, there’s something for everyone.

These recipes are quick to prepare, packed with flavor, and perfect for busy weeknights. No complicated ingredients—just tasty, satisfying meals that fit your Lenten needs.

Check out these 25 easy, Lent-friendly meal ideas to keep your menu fresh and stress-free!

1. Garlic Buter Shrimp Pasta

Garlic Buter Shrimp Pasta
Source: R1

Sauté shrimp in garlic butter and toss with linguine and parsley.

2. Vegetable Stir-Fry with Tofu

Vegetable Stir-Fry with Tofu
Source: R1

Stir-fry mixed veggies and tofu with soy sauce and serve over rice.

3. Cheese Quesadillas with Salsa

Cheese Quesadillas with Salsa
Source: R1

Flour tortillas with melted cheese, served with salsa and guacamole.

4. Tuna Salad Sandwiches

Tuna Salad Sandwiches
Source: R1

Mix canned tuna with mayo, celery, and lemon juice on whole wheat bread.

5. Grilled Cheese and Tomato Soup

Grilled Cheese and Tomato Soup
Source: R1

Classic combo using sharp cheddar and homemade or canned soup.

6. Baked Salmon with Roasted Veggies

Baked Salmon with Roasted Veggies
Source: R1

Salmon fillet baked with olive oil, lemon, and garlic, served with roasted asparagus or Brussels sprouts.

7. Vegetable and Cheese Omelet

Vegetable and Cheese Omelet
Source: R1

Eggs with peppers, onions, spinach, and cheese, served with toast.

8. Spaghetti with Marinara Sauce

Spaghetti with Marinara Sauce
Source: R1

Pasta with a simple tomato, garlic, and basil sauce.

9. Lentil Soup with Crusty Bread

Lentil Soup with Crusty Bread
Source: Getty

Hearty lentils, carrots, and celery in a savory broth.

10. Fish Tacos with Cabbage Slaw

Fish Tacos with Cabbage Slaw
Source: R1

Grilled or baked white fish with slaw and a lime crema on tortillas.

11. Mac and Cheese

Mac and Cheese
Source: R1

Classic stovetop macaroni and cheese with a creamy cheddar sauce. 

12. Eggplant Parmesan

Eggplant Parmesan
Source: Getty

Breaded and baked eggplant slices layered with marinara and mozzarella.

13. Sushi Bowls

Sushi Bowls
Source: Getty

Rice, cucumbers, avocado, seaweed, and imitation crab or tofu with soy sauce.

14. Baked Tilapia with Lemon and Herbs

Baked Tilapia with Lemon and Herbs
Source: R1

Simple baked tilapia with a side of rice and veggies.

15. Chicpea Salad Wraps

Chicpea Salad Wraps
Source: R1

Mashed chickpeas with lemon, olive oil, and veggies in a wrap.

16. Minestrone Soup

Minestrone Soup
Source: Getty

A tomato-based soup with beans, pasta, and seasonal vegetables.

17. Veggie Pizza

Veggie Pizza
Source: Getty

Homemade or store-bought pizza crust topped with tomato sauce, cheese, and vegetables.

18. Black Bean Tacos

Black Bean Tacos
Source: R1

Black beans, avocado, and cheese in soft tortillas.

19. Coconut Curry with Vegetables

Coconut Curry with Vegetables
Source: R1

A quick coconut milk-based curry with carrots, peppers, and tofu.

20. Baked Ziti with Ricotta and Spinach

Baked Ziti with Ricotta and Spinach
Source: Getty

Pasta baked with ricotta cheese, spinach, and marinara.

21. Stuffed Peppers with Rice and Beans

Stuffed Peppers with Rice and Beans
Source: Getty

Bell peppers stuffed with seasoned rice and black beans.

22. Vegetable Fried Rice

Vegetable Fried Rice
Source: Getty

Leftover rice stir-fried with scrambled eggs, soy sauce, and vegetables.

23. Clam Chowder

Clam Chowder
Source: Getty

A creamy New England-style clam chowder with potatoes and celery.

24. Caprese Salad with Garlic Bread

Caprese Salad with Garlic Bread
Source: Getty

Fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, basil, balsamic glaze, and garlic bread.

25. Peanut Butter and Banana Sandwich

Peanut Butter and Banana Sandwich
Source: R1

A quick and simple sandwich on whole wheat bread.

