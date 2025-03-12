25 Black Female Sports Reporters You Need to Know
Who was the first Black Female Sports Reporter?Jayne Kennedy Overton was the first Black woman to host a network sports television broadcast when she joined CBS’ NFL Today in 1978.
Who is the hottest Black Female Sports Reporter?Taylor Rooks is one of the hottest names in Women’s sports reporting. Rooks began her journalism career in college, attending the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign where she majored in Broadcast Journalism. In August 2014—two months out of college—Rooks became an on-air host, reporter, and correspondent for the Big Ten Network. In August 2016, Rooks became a host, reporter, and anchor for SportsNet New York. Rooks was also a sideline reporter for CBS Sports Network for the 2016-2017 college football season. She currently appears on Thursday Night Football, Bleacher Report and Turner Sports.
Check out the 25 Black Female sports reporters you need to know below!
1. Taylor Rooks
Check out her Instagram [CLICK HERE]
2. Malika Andrews
Check out her Instagram [CLICK HERE]
3. Chiney Ogwumike
Check out her Instagram [CLICK HERE]
4. Janerika Owens
Check out her Instagram [CLICK HERE]
5. Elle Duncan
Check out her Instagram [CLICK HERE]
6. Amina Smith
Check out her Instagram [CLICK HERE]
7. Christine Williamson
Check out her Instagram [CLICK HERE]
8. Andraya Carter
Check out her Instagram [CLICK HERE]
9. Monica McNutt
Check out her Instagram [CLICK HERE]
10. Stephanie Ready
Check out her Instagram [CLICK HERE]
11. LaChina Robinson
Check out her Instagram [CLICK HERE]
12. Kendra Andrews
Check out her Instagram [CLICK HERE]
13. Cari Champion
Check out her Instagram [CLICK HERE]
14. Ros Gold-Onwude
Check out her Instagram [CLICK HERE]
15. Arielle Chambers
Check out her Instagram [CLICK HERE]
16. Pam Oliver
17. Maria Taylor
Check out her Instagram [CLICK HERE]
18. Christy Winters Scott
Check out her Instagram [CLICK HERE]
19. Kimberly A. Martin
Check out her Instagram [CLICK HERE]
20. Mimi Fawaz
Check out her Instagram [CLICK HERE]
21. Carolyn Peck
Check out her Instagram [CLICK HERE]
22. Sage Steele
Check out her Instagram [CLICK HERE]
23. Kristina Pink
Check out her Instagram [CLICK HERE]
24. Usher Komugisha
Check out her Instagram [CLICK HERE]
25. Carol Tshabalala
Check out her Instagram [CLICK HERE]
25 Black Female Sports Reporters You Need to Know was originally published on wrnbhd2.com