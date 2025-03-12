Listen Live
25 Black Female Sports Reporters You Need to Know

Published on March 12, 2025
Black Women in sports journalism are a forced to be reckoned with. Tasked with matching the energy, and knowledge of their male counterparts, these women — especially black women — put their best foot forward. Despite the daily challenges put in front of them, these fearless women prove that they belong in the industry.
ESPN’s Malika Andrews said it best when asked ‘What’s it like to work in a male-dominated space’, she challenged the notion that Men are ‘dominating’ by replying: “I work in a space that is male-populated, but women also dominate.”

Who was the first Black Female Sports Reporter?

Jayne Kennedy Overton was the first Black woman to host a network sports television broadcast when she joined CBS’ NFL Today in 1978.

Who is the hottest Black Female Sports Reporter?

Taylor Rooks is one of the hottest names in Women’s sports reporting. Rooks began her journalism career in college, attending the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign where she majored in Broadcast Journalism. In August 2014—two months out of college—Rooks became an on-air host, reporter, and correspondent for the Big Ten Network. In August 2016, Rooks became a host, reporter, and anchor for SportsNet New York. Rooks was also a sideline reporter for CBS Sports Network for the 2016-2017 college football season. She currently appears on Thursday Night Football, Bleacher Report and Turner Sports.
Check out the 25 Black Female sports reporters you need to know below!

1. Taylor Rooks

Taylor Rooks
2. Malika Andrews

Malika Andrews
3. Chiney Ogwumike

Chiney Ogwumike
4. Janerika Owens

Janerika Owens
5. Elle Duncan

Elle Duncan
6. Amina Smith

7. Christine Williamson

Christine Williamson
8. Andraya Carter

Andraya Carter
9. Monica McNutt

Monica McNutt
10. Stephanie Ready

Stephanie Ready
11. LaChina Robinson

LaChina Robinson
12. Kendra Andrews

Kendra Andrews
13. Cari Champion

Cari Champion
14. Ros Gold-Onwude

Ros Gold-Onwude
15. Arielle Chambers

Arielle Chambers
16. Pam Oliver

Pam Oliver
17. Maria Taylor

Maria Taylor
18. Christy Winters Scott

Christy Winters Scott
19. Kimberly A. Martin

Kimberly A. Martin
20. Mimi Fawaz

Mimi Fawaz
21. Carolyn Peck

Carolyn Peck
22. Sage Steele

Sage Steele
23. Kristina Pink

24. Usher Komugisha

25. Carol Tshabalala

