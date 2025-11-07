LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

The 2026 Grammy nominations have been announced and our favorite Black entertainers are at the forefront of nods. Artists like Kendrick Lamar, Leon Thomas, SZA and the film Sinners are nominated in multiple categories.

Kendrick Lamar topped the nominations list with a whopping nine nods across the nights biggest categories, including “Record of the Year,” “Album of the Year” and “Best Rap Album.” Even the movie “Sinners” scored nominations for its cultural impact. The competition is stiff in the “Best R&B Song” with Chris Brown, Kehlani and Summer Walker vying for the coveted Grammy gold. Doechii is another standout.

Singer and songwriter Leon Thomas was nominated in the “Best New Artist” category. True fans know how long he’s been working behind the scenes and is finally getting his flowers thanks to his popular song “Mutt.”

The Clipse also scored well-deserved nominations in multiple categories proving real hip-hop still exists. Cardi B and Glorilla are representing for the women in the hip-hop arena.

Keep scrolling for this year’s nominees.

2026 Grammy Nominations We Care About was originally published on hellobeautiful.com