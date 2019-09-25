19 Times Will Smith’s Handsome Caught Our Eye (PHOTOS) was originally published on globalgrind.cassiuslife.com

1. The 53rd Annual GRAMMY Awards – Arrivals Source:Getty LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 13: Singer/Actor Will Smith arrives at The 53rd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 13, 2011 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by C Flanigan/FilmMagic) vertical,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,usa,looking at camera,arrival,portrait,actor,music,headshot,singer,california,city of los angeles,fashion,award,annual event,will smith – actor – born 1968,staples center,grammy awards,53rd grammy awards

2. Moet Rose Lounge Miami Hosted By Trey Songz Source:Getty (EXCLUSIVE, Premium Rates Apply) (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Will Smith and Trey Songz attend The Moet Rose Lounge in Miami to Benifit Trey Songz charity Angels with Hearts at on August 18, 2011 in Miami Beach, Florida. vertical,people,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,two people,florida – usa,miami beach,will smith – actor – born 1968,trey songz,miami,rose – flower,charity and relief work,lounge,angel,heart,moët & chandon,benifit trey songz

3. Tommy Lee Jones and Will Smith Source:Getty LONDON – JULY 17: American actors Tommy Lee Jones (L) and Will Smith (R) promote their film ‘Men in Black 2’ at Claridges Hotel on July 17, 2002 in London. (Photo by Dave Hogan/Getty Images) color image,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,waist up,actor,uk,movie,london – england,suit,will smith – actor – born 1968,black suit,black color,claridge’s,tommy lee jones,men in black ii

4. Lanvin : Front Row – Paris Fashion Week – Menswear F/W 2014-2015 Source:Getty PARIS, FRANCE – JANUARY 19: Actor Will Smith attends the Lanvin Menswear Fall/Winter 2014-2015 Show as part of Paris Fashion Week. Held at ‘Ecole Des Beaux Arts’ on January 19, 2014 in Paris, France. (Photo by Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images) vertical,celebrities,france,arts culture and entertainment,attending,looking at camera,waist up,paris – france,portrait,actor,fashion,will smith – actor – born 1968,fashion show,paris fashion week,autumn winter collection,lanvin,menswear,part,paris menswear fashion week

5. Men In Black 3 – Moscow Photocall Source:Getty RUSSIA, MOSCOW – MAY 18: Actor Will Smith poses for photo on the roof of Ritz Carlton hotel before ‘Men In Black 3’ photocall on May 18, 2012 in Moscow, Russia. (Photo by Anton Belitsky/Epsilon/Getty Images) photography,celebrities,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,portrait,actor,film industry,will smith – actor – born 1968,photo call,ritz carlton hotel,russia,moscow,roof,men in black iii

6. (Los Angeles, CA) (10/27/03) Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith are photographed on the red carpet at Source:Getty (Los Angeles, CA) (10/27/03) Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith are photographed on the red carpet at the world premiere of The Matrix Revolutions at the Walt Disney Concert Hall in Los Angeles. (Photo by Robert Lachman/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) horizontal,usa,california,city of los angeles,premiere,film premiere,will smith – actor – born 1968,jada pinkett smith,red carpet event,human interest,walt disney concert hall,the matrix revolutions

7. Will Smith Source:Splash News Will Smith will smith,red carpet,splash news

8. Will Smith Source:Splash News Will Smith will smith,red carpet,splash news

9. AUTO-PRIX-F1-UAE-ABU DHABI Source:Getty American actor Will Smith poses for photographers in the Mercedes’ garage at the Yas Marina circuit on November 25, 2018, in Abu Dhabi, ahead of the Abu Dhabi Formula One Grand Prix. (Photo by Andrej ISAKOVIC / AFP) (Photo credit should read ANDREJ ISAKOVIC/AFP/Getty Images) vertical,photography,people,one person,looking at camera,portrait,actor,headshot,smiling,sport,males,will smith – actor – born 1968,incidental people,photographer,mercedes-benz,united arab emirates,motorsport,formula one racing,persian gulf countries,auto repair shop,abu dhabi,abu dhabi grand prix,yas marina circuit

10. Seven Pounds Press Conference Source:Getty Will Smith at the ‘Seven Pounds’ press conference at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on December 4, 2008 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Vera Anderson/WireImage) vertical,arts culture and entertainment,usa,california,the beverly hilton hotel,will smith – actor – born 1968,laughing,press conference,seven pounds,beverly hills – california

11. Will Smith Source:Getty Willard Carroll Will Smith Junior, an African-American actor, producer, and rapper in his youth wearing a large baseball cap, July 31, 1996. (Photo by Afro American Newspapers/Gado/Getty Images) vertical,indoors,celebrities,people,one person,usa,adult,looking at camera,portrait,actor,rapper,headshot,smiling,baseball – sport,african-american ethnicity,young adult,african ethnicity,young men,1990-1999,black and white,mustache,will smith – actor – born 1968,large,human interest,hip hop,baseball cap,producer,performer,hip,photograph,youth,popular culture,name of person,arc0002389,20366final,willard carroll will smith junior

12. Will Smith In ‘Men In Black’ Source:Getty Will Smith in publicity portrait for the film ‘Men In Black’, 1997. (Photo by Columbia Pictures/Getty Images) vertical,celebrities,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,adult,adults only,portrait,movie,film industry,the media,one man only,1990-1999,will smith – actor – born 1968,men in black film series,lac0044

13. 1997 Kid’s Choice Awards Source:Getty Tyra Banks and Will Smith during 1997 Kid’s Choice Awards in Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc) vertical,arts culture and entertainment,usa,california,city of los angeles,1990-1999,award,will smith – actor – born 1968,kid,choice,tyra banks

14. PGA TOUR – 2006 Sony Open in Hawaii – Pro-Am Source:Getty UNITED STATES – JANUARY 11: Will Smith in action during Wednesday’s Pro-Am round at the Sony Open, January 11,2006, held at Waialae Country Club, Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Stan Badz/PGA) vertical,people,one person,usa,adult,adults only,actor,activity,sport,hold,motion,one man only,comedian,will smith – actor – born 1968,watching,golf,pro-am,pacific islands,hawaii islands,us pga tour,2006,pga event,wednesday,honolulu,golf club,sony open,waialae country club

15. Smith, Will – Schauspieler, Sänger, USA Source:Getty (GERMANY OUT) 25.09.1968-Schauspieler, Sänger, USAPorträt aus der Fernsehserie ‘Der Prinz von Bel-Air’- 1991 (Photo by Inter-News/ullstein bild via Getty Images) vertical,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,usa,portrait,actor,television show,singer,1990-1999,will smith – actor – born 1968,the fresh prince of bel-air

16. The 11th Annual Soul Train Music Awards Source:Getty Will Smith & Jada Pinkett Smith (Photo by SGranitz/WireImage) vertical,arts culture and entertainment,usa,california,city of los angeles,1990-1999,will smith – actor – born 1968,jada pinkett smith,smith

17. Wild Wild West Source:Getty American actor Will Smith as Captain James West in a scene from the film ‘Wild Wild West’, 1998. (Photo by Murray Close/Getty Images) color image,celebrities,people,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,adult,waist up,actor,movie,film industry,men,women,two people,1990-1999,american,carrying,will smith – actor – born 1968,publicity still,james west,”wild wild west”,’wild wild west’,huty 17933