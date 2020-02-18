CLOSE
15 Times Good Husband & Father Boris Kodjoe Didn’t Embarrass His Beautiful Family

Posted 5 hours ago

Screening Of 20th Century Fox's 'Ferdinand' - Arrivals

Source: Paul Archuleta / Getty


It was the shade felt around the world when Boris Kodjoe reminded T.I. on how to truly honor one’s wife and children.

See what had happened was….that on Friday (Feb. 14), the FINE Station 19 actor and wife Nicole Ari Parker were guest son the rapper and his wife Tiny’s podcast “Expeditiously” for a special Valentine’s Day episode. During the sit-down, T.I. who has a rich history of infidelity and admitting that he goes to his eldest daughter’s gyno appointments to make sure she is still a virgin, asked the Soul Food couple, who have been married for 15 years, how they keep their “problems” in-house.

“Speaking from a married couple that has not been as good at keeping your problems in-house, how do you make it look so easy and how do you guys seem so perfect?”

Kodjoe not even taking a breath was clear:  “I don’t think there’s a lot of major dirt, but we’re also private and we respect each other enough where I would never want to embarrass myself or her or the kids or anybody.”

Welp!


 

On how they stay together so long, Kodjoe said it’s “not easy” but is about making the right choices.”

I always say, life’s not easy but it’s simple. And what I mean—I tell my kids that all the time. If you make some right choices, life can be very simple. There might be challenges that might come up, that you’re not in control of—which is the not easy part. But if you have a solid constitution of values and principles you can get over those challenges,” he stressed.

Adding, “And in a relationship, I think it’s the same thing. When you are willing to give the other person the space to mess up cuz we all human. You have to be willing to give your partner a chance to f*ck up royally and not run for the hills. But to stick it out, grow through the process, with your partner as well as individually and you come out of the other end a better human.”

Y’all know this went so over T.I.’s head. All he could do was joke, “You making all of us look bad.”

What are y’all thoughts?

So to celebrate Boris, who is an extremely respectful and nurturing husband and father, here are 15 times that he showed his family love, had fun with them, honored them and most importantly didn’t embarrass them. A certain rapper definitely needs to be taking notes.

1. Sending out that Valentine’s Day Love!

2. Boris Kodjoe and Sophie Tei Naaki Lee Kodjoe

Boris Kodjoe and Sophie Tei Naaki Lee Kodjoe Source:WENN

Daddy-daughter day at the 2020 13th Annual ESSENCE Black Women Luncheon.

3. Nicole Ari Parker and Boris Kodjoe

Nicole Ari Parker and Boris Kodjoe Source:Getty

The loving couple is all smiles at the 2019 ESSENCE Festival in New Orleans.

4. The entire fam

The entire fam Source:WENN

5. Celebrity Family Feud

Celebrity Family Feud Source:Getty

You already knew Boris ain’t gonna act up on Family Feud..he’s there to win!

6. Throwback Love

Throwback Love Source:Getty

Nicole and Boris look madly in love at the 2010 HBO EMMY After Party

7. BET Networks Host Inaugural Ball

BET Networks Host Inaugural Ball Source:Getty

8. 2015 BET Awards

2015 BET Awards Source:Getty

9. Sand And Style

Happy New Year.

10. Boris and son Nicolas Neruda Kodjoe

No toxic masculinity over there!

11.

12.

The family that plays together, stays together!

13.

Who’s ready? Whether in school, practicing their instruments, or playing sports, I always tell my kids to remember three things: Listen👂, do your best 💪🏾, and have fun 😊! I believe that listening teaches social skills and gives them tools to build relationships, doing your best sets healthy expectations while viewing failure as a chance to learn and grow, and enjoying what you do minimizes stress and helps them introduce positive habits. And then there’s the part where you as a parent have to understand that each child is different and that you have to trust them to find their own way. Oh, and that their way might not be your way. 😫🙏🏾❤️ #GoodLuck #KeepTheFaith #NeverBoring #LostAllMyHairBeingAdad

14.

15. Honoring one another on their anniversary

Never forget #TrayvonMartin

