Celebrity

15 Most Streamed Beyoncé Songs

Published on September 3, 2025

Our Queen B turns 44 on September 4th, and her influence on music remains unmatched. From timeless classics like “Halo” to modern hits like “CUFF IT,” Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter has racked up billions of streams across the globe. With a mix of iconic anthems and global sensations, Beyoncé continues to prove year after year why she remains the undisputed Queen of music.

Take a look as we show you the top 15 most-streamed Beyoncé songs.

 

1. HALO

1.82 billion streams 

2. Crazy in Love

Over 1.3 billion streams

3. Telephone (Lady GaGa ft. Beyoncé )

Over 951 million streams 

4. CUFF IT

Over 916 million streams 

5. Perfect Duet (Ed Sheeran & Beyoncé)

835 million streams 

6. Single Ladies

Over 800 million streams

7. Love on Top

Over 733 million streams 

8. Irreplaceable

Over 731 million streams

9. TEXAS HOLD ‘EM

Over 1 billion streams 

10. If I Were a Boy

696.9 million streams 

11. Drunk in Love

Over 1.4 billion streams

12. Run the World

Over 600 million streams 

13. 7/11

Over 1.2 billion streams

14. Partition

Over 568.6 million streams

15. BREAK MY SOUL

Over 1 Billion streams

