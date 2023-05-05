13 Times Taraji Reminded Us That Her Slay is Just As Fierce as Her Personality

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Taraji P. Henson has gone by many names. Cookie Lyon, the soon-to-come Shug, and some even call her Yvette. Today, we call her a style maven.

Known for both her memorable roles across television and movie screens and her stand-out style, Taraji P. Henson continues to make her mark on the entertainment industry. Seen recently on Quinta Brunson’s hit show Abbott Elementary, Taraji has become a style chameleon donning outfits that make our jaws drop and urge many to ‘add to cart.’

The DC native’s style has evolved – much like her roles – from the years of Baby Boy and Hustle & Flow to her more recent performances on Fox’s EMPIRE and the new upcoming musical remake of The Color Purple. What started out as basic black and sophisticated, with the help of celebrity stylists like Jason Bolden, Jason Rembert, and Wayman and Micah, has evolved to classy, sexy, and edgy.

And, the fashion girlies have loved every moment of it.

With the recent release of The Color Purple’s anticipated trailer and HelloBeautiful’s May cover, we’re taking a look at some of Taraji’s most stylish moments. Click through the gallery below and see which one is your favorite Taraji P. look.

