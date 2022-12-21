LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Clearly, the newer generation is getting lost in the sauce and we’re quickly losing the recipes. It’s time to ground your children with holiday films from back in the day that will get them to know the meaning of Christmas.

Christmas is the best time to put your kids onto things from the past to connect the generations. Back in the day, children couldn’t wait to see their yearly favorite cartoons dive into the holiday seasons with them. Iconic shows like Alvin And The Chipmunks and The Flintstones always got children in the spirits with their specials celebrating the holiday cheer.

On top of the cartoon series, there were animated movie series that were essential to holiday culture. In the 1970s, ABC’s holiday specials were a part of the seasonal lineup of “Animagic” films about all of Santa’s gang. Animagic is cited to be “a form of stop-motion photography in which figures made of wood and plastic are photographed one frame at a time.” Classic specials like, Santa Claus is Comin’ to Town, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, and Frosty The Snowman carried the spirit for generations.

Not only did these films bring in the season, but they also taught lessons with huge life themes. In Frosty The Snowman, one of the most memorable songs was “Put One Foot in Front of the Other” which ultimately taught patience and persistence in life, which is something that these iPad kids are missing in their daily dose of content.

There’s nothing like gathering the family around and being with your inner child during the holidays. So grab your matching family pajamas, hot chocolate, and Santa’s cookies while you show your kids what Christmas TV was like for you back in the day!

12 Iconic Christmas Cartoons Your Kids Should See During The Holidays was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com