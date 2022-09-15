LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video CLOSE

**UPDATED SEPTEMBER 30, 2022 TO REFLECT THE BIRTH OF CANNON’S 10TH CHILD**

Well, another day, another dollar… and another kid for Nick Cannon!

It seems as if every time the entertainer trends in the press, it’s because he has another child on the way. And once again, that is the case, as Nick welcomed his 9th and 10th children this month, with an 11th on the way.

Regardless of the situation (because we are NOT here to judge), babies are a blessing, and we have to admit, the kids are adorable!

So, without further ado, here is a look at Nick’s growing clan of children!

This is a developing story… obviously.

10 Kids and Counting! A Peek At Nick Cannon’s Growing Brood was originally published on hiphopnc.com