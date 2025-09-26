Women’s Empowerment 2026 Tickets On Sale

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Women’s Empowerment 2026

Radio One Raleigh is proud to announce the highly anticipated return of its legendary Women’s Empowerment event, a tradition that for decades has celebrated the influence, resilience, and power of African American women. The 2026 edition will take place on Saturday, March 21, 2026, at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, N.C.

This iconic event returns with the same energy and inspiration that women across the Triangle and beyond have come to expect — featuring a full day of dynamic panels, thought-provoking speakers, and interactive activations designed to educate, uplift, and empower.

The celebration will culminate with an unforgettable evening concert: The R&B Lovers Tour — bringing together an extraordinary lineup of legends on one stage, one night only: Keith Sweat, Joe, Dru Hill, and Ginuwine.

Ticket presale for Women’s Empowerment 2026 begins Monday, Sept. 29, with special code RBL26. General ticket sales begin Friday, October 1st at 10 a.m. exclusively at Ticketmaster.com.