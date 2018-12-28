Radio One Raleigh presents Women’s Empowerment 2019. Over the past twenty-five years, Women’s Empowerment has built a legacy of excellence by celebrating the heritage, culture, impact and influence of African-American women. Past participants have included: Angela Bassett, Iyanla Vanzant, Robin Roberts, Viola Davis, Taraji P. Henson and many more.

This year’s theme “Preserving Our Legacy” will speak to the legacy that African-American women have built for themselves, their children, community and the world. Throughout the event, multiple speakers, panelists, forums and seminars will educate attendees on the importance of building and preserving their legacies.

The legendary Patti LaBelle will close out the show with a crowd moving performance, celebrating the 25th Anniversary. Ms. LaBelle will also grace the main stage at Women’s Empowerment to share her story of how she’s built and preserving her legacy.

As a singer and actress, Patti LaBelle has built her legacy in the entertainment industry with a career that spans over five decades. Throughout her music career, Patti Labelle has been nominated for and has received numerous awards including: Grammy Awards for Best Female R&B Vocal Performance and Best Traditional R&B Performance; NAACP Image Awards for Entertainer of the Year, Outstanding Performance, and Outstanding Female Artist; Grammy Hall of Fame induction for “Lady Marmalade”; The BET Awards Lifetime Achievement Award; and many more. Gary Weiss, Vice President and General Manager of Radio One Raleigh-Durham said “We’re excited about the 25th Anniversary of the Women’s Empowerment Show and this year’s theme of “Preserving Our Legacy” is more relevant today than ever.”

**NOTE: Tickets will NOT be sold at the PNC Arena Box Office ticket windows for the first day of the on-sale. Tickets will be available for purchase on Ticketmaster, the official ticket marketplace of PNC Arena. The remaining tickets will be available for purchase at the box office on the next business day.**

