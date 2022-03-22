- Date/time: April 15th
- Venue: Koka Booth Amphitheatre
- Phone: 800-514-3849
- Address: 8003 Regency Parkway, Cary, NC, 27518
- Web: More Info
Tribute to Legends with Marcus Anderson’s LET’S GO CRAZY SHOW: The Music of Prince
WHAT’S GOING ON the Music of Marvin Gaye featuring Marcel Anderson
Featuring music from the one and only Prince, pull out your raspberry beret and head on over to Koka Booth Amphitheatre. Complimenting the night with some soulful style will be the music from WHAT’S GOING ON, the music of Marvin Gaye, featuring Marcel Anderson.
Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: