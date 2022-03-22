LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Tribute to Legends with Marcus Anderson’s LET’S GO CRAZY SHOW: The Music of Prince

WHAT’S GOING ON the Music of Marvin Gaye featuring Marcel Anderson

Featuring music from the one and only Prince, pull out your raspberry beret and head on over to Koka Booth Amphitheatre. Complimenting the night with some soulful style will be the music from WHAT’S GOING ON, the music of Marvin Gaye, featuring Marcel Anderson.

