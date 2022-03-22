Back To Events

Tribute to Legends with Marcus Anderson’s LET’S GO CRAZY Show: The Music of Prince

Add to Calendar
Lets Go Crazy Show featuring Marcus Anderson
  • Date/time: April 15th
  • Venue: Koka Booth Amphitheatre
  • Phone: 800-514-3849
  • Address: 8003 Regency Parkway, Cary, NC, 27518
  • Web: More Info

Click Here To Listen Live

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Tribute to Legends with Marcus Anderson’s LET’S GO CRAZY SHOW: The Music of Prince

WHAT’S GOING ON the Music of Marvin Gaye featuring Marcel Anderson

Featuring music from the one and only Prince, pull out your raspberry beret and head on over to Koka Booth Amphitheatre. Complimenting the night with some soulful style will be the music from WHAT’S GOING ON, the music of Marvin Gaye, featuring Marcel Anderson.

CLICK HERE FOR TICKETS!

 

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
Latest

Racist GOP Tweet Equates KBJ And CRT

 4 hours ago
03.23.22

Ciara Will Join The Cast Of Blitz Bazawule’s…

 14 hours ago
03.22.22
6 items

6 Copper Hair Colors You Should Try This…

 18 hours ago
03.22.22

SCOTUS Nomination Gives Black Law Students 'Hope'

 20 hours ago
03.22.22

Confirmation Hearing Highlights Importance Of Public Defenders

 1 day ago
03.21.22

Kanye’s Ex Julia Fox Walks Back Comments About…

 1 day ago
03.22.22

Bad Gal Mommy Rihanna Shows Off Growing Baby…

 2 days ago
03.22.22

Gospel Legend LaShun Pace Passes Away At 60

 2 days ago
03.22.22

72 Where!?: Tamron Hall’s Mother Proves Black Doesn’t…

 2 days ago
03.21.22

Activists's Death Renews Black Trans Women Violence Fears

 2 days ago
03.21.22
Close