Back To Events

Town of Wake Forest MLK Community Celebration

Add to Calendar
MLK Celebration
  • Date/time: January 23rd, 12:00am
  • Web: More Info

2020 Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Celebration

Thursday, Jan. 23 ~ 6 pm

Friendship Chapel Baptist Church, 237 Friendship Chapel Road

Several local churches and community organizations are coming together to honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. during a free, public celebration on Thursday, Jan. 23, at Friendship Chapel Baptist Church, 237 Friendship Chapel Road.

Area residents are invited to attend the observance, beginning with a light meal at 6 p.m. followed by the program at 7 p.m.

Event Theme

The event’s theme will center around one of King’s messages – “Only in the darkness can you see the stars”

The MLK Committee is offering a slate of contests for students in the Wake Forest and Rolesville schools to recognize their talents. Based on this year’s theme, the contests involve creative performance, writing and art.

Contest information and entry form are now available.

The deadline for contest entries is Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020.

STUDENT CONTESTS ENTRY FORM

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
Latest
Meagan Good Sheds Tears Seeing Cousin Skeeter Puppet…
 2 days ago
12.26.19
DaBaby Speaks About Being Molested At 5-Years-Old [VIDEO]
 2 days ago
12.26.19
Hide Ya Kids, Hide Your Wives: These Are…
 2 days ago
12.26.19
21 items
These Toxic Christmas Memes Have Us Avoiding Texts…
 2 days ago
12.26.19
The Internet Sanctifies Janelle Monáe’s Dyed Armpit With…
 4 days ago
12.24.19
Drake Keeps His Foot On The Gas To…
 4 days ago
12.24.19
Ne-Yo Presents “Another Kind Of Christmas” [Listen]
 4 days ago
12.24.19
Bill Cosby’s Publicist Calls Eddie Murphy ‘Hollywood Slave’…
 4 days ago
12.24.19
Remember When Michelle Obama Broke The Internet With…
 4 days ago
12.24.19
Can’t Be Home For Christmas? Best Destinations For…
 5 days ago
12.23.19
Jennifer Hudson and Jason Derulo Open Up About…
 5 days ago
12.23.19
10 items
RHOAS12: Is Kenya’s Husband Wrong For Defending NeNe?
 5 days ago
12.23.19
Ex Fort Worth Cop Aaron Dean Indicted In…
 5 days ago
12.23.19
Eddie Murphy Brought Mister Robinson, Gumby & More…
 5 days ago
12.23.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close