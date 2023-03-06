The Soul Series Presents Marsha Ambrosius and Raheem Devaughn

- Date/time: April 8th
- Venue: Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts
Marsha Ambrosius and Raheem Devaughn
Coming to the Raleigh Memorial Auditorium Saturday April 8th at 8pm.
Hosted by Karen Clark.
More from Foxy 107.1-104.3
-
R. Kelly Sentenced to 20 Years for Child Sex Crimes in Illinois
-
Tisha Campbell-Martin Responds To Duane and Will Smith Gay Rumors
-
Israel Houghton Reportedly Had Two Kids Outside His Marriage
-
Alicia Keys: "Girl On Fire" [AUDIO]
-
Urban One Inc’s Reach Media Announces R&B Superstar Ralph Tresvant of New Edition as Host of “Love and R&B”
-
The Best and Worst Fashion from the 54th NAACP Image Awards
-
Essential De La Soul Tracks That You Can (FINALLY) Stream
-
Check Out Ledisi Portraying Gladys Knight In New Movie