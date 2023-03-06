On Air

The Soul Series Presents Marsha Ambrosius and Raheem Devaughn

Phil Fuller Productions Marsha & Raheem
  • Date/time: April 8th
  • Venue: Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts

Marsha Ambrosius and Raheem Devaughn

Coming to the Raleigh Memorial Auditorium Saturday April 8th at 8pm.
Hosted by Karen Clark.

