THE RINK presented by UNC Health

The Rink at Red Hat Amphitheater
  • Date/time: January 1st
  • Venue: Red Hat Amphitheater
  • Phone: 919-996-8500
  • Address: 500 South McDowell Street, Raleigh, NC, 27601
  • Web: More Info

THE RINK presented by UNC Health! Enjoy ice skating in a winter wonderland created in the heart of downtown Raleigh at Red Hat Amphitheater. Skater admission is only $11 which includes skate rental and Non-skaters are only $6.

Make this a holiday season to remember at THE RINK, presented by UNC Health.

Open now through January 1st. For tickets and more information visit Red Hat Amphitheater dot com. Applicable taxes and fees may apply. Proudly sponsored by ABC11.

