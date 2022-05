LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

In the event of the season SUMMER JAM will return to Cary’s Koka Booth Amphitheatre and this year’s event features legends in the music business. For three decades, the Commodores have remained a force in the music industry. Joining The Commodores is Average White Band, widely recognized as one of the top Soul, R&B and Jazz-Funk groups in the world.