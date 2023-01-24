LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

In recognition of Women’s History Month 2023, The Coco Drip Road Trip is making a stop in a city near you. The Coco Drip is a melanated shopping experience that focuses on bringing together Black women-owned businesses, in a space created by Black women.

The Coco Drip is the brainchild of entrepreneurs and HBCU graduates Uyi Idahor and Brianna Kennedy (members of Delta Sigma Theta and Alpha Kappa Alpha, respectively). The vision for the event began in January of 2020 when the two decided to bring their hometown (Durham, NC) an intimate shopping experience for Black women in the area to attend; something they both realized was missing from their community. The original event, planned for Women’s History Month 2020, was, of course, postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. In October of 2020, the two revised their original plans to respond to the safety needs of their community, while also holding high their intended purpose; to bring Black women together to celebrate and support Black women-owned businesses.