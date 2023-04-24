Summer Jam 2023

- Date/time: June 23rd, 8:00pm to 11:59pm
- Venue: Koka Booth Amphitheatre
- Address: 8003 Regency Parkway, Cary, NC
- Web: More Info
Morris Day and the Time w/special guest Confunkshun
are coming to the Koka Booth Amphitheatre in Cary June 23rd at 8pm.
Get tickets here
