Southern Soul Explosion:

Live in Raleigh — APRIL 11 • Memorial Auditorium

Get ready for a night of pure soul vibes! The Southern Soul Explosion is coming to Raleigh’s Martin Marietta Center for the Performing Arts – Memorial Auditorium with a powerhouse lineup you don’t want to miss.

Featuring:

• Calvin Richardson

• Sir Charles Jones

• Willie Clayton

• Ms. Jody

• Marvin Dixon

…and more live on stage!

Saturday, April 11, 2026

7:00 PM showtime

This is the ultimate southern soul experience — where velvet vocals meet blues-steeped emotion and a live band sets the mood for soulful rhythm that’ll have you moving all night.

🎟️ Tickets: On sale now! Grab yours at Ticketmaster before they sell out!