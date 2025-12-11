- Date/time: Apr 11, 7:00pm to 9:00pm
- Venue: Martin Marietta Center for the Performing Arts
- Address: 2 E. South St, Raleigh, North Carolina, 27601
- Web: https://www.ticketmaster.com/southern-soul-explosion-tour-raleigh-north-carolina-04-11-2026/event/2D0063832897A2D3
Southern Soul Explosion:
Live in Raleigh — APRIL 11 • Memorial Auditorium
Get ready for a night of pure soul vibes! The Southern Soul Explosion is coming to Raleigh’s Martin Marietta Center for the Performing Arts – Memorial Auditorium with a powerhouse lineup you don’t want to miss.
Featuring:
• Calvin Richardson
• Sir Charles Jones
• Willie Clayton
• Ms. Jody
• Marvin Dixon
…and more live on stage!
Saturday, April 11, 2026
7:00 PM showtime
This is the ultimate southern soul experience — where velvet vocals meet blues-steeped emotion and a live band sets the mood for soulful rhythm that’ll have you moving all night.
🎟️ Tickets: On sale now! Grab yours at Ticketmaster before they sell out!
More from Foxy 107.1-104.3