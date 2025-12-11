Listen Live
SOUTHERN SOUL EXPLOSION

Presented by Big Spring Entertainment

SOUTHERN SOUL EXPLOSION

Southern Soul Explosion:
Live in Raleigh — APRIL 11 • Memorial Auditorium

Get ready for a night of pure soul vibes! The Southern Soul Explosion is coming to Raleigh’s Martin Marietta Center for the Performing Arts – Memorial Auditorium with a powerhouse lineup you don’t want to miss.

Featuring:
Calvin Richardson
Sir Charles Jones
Willie Clayton
Ms. Jody
Marvin Dixon
…and more live on stage!

Saturday, April 11, 2026
7:00 PM showtime

This is the ultimate southern soul experience — where velvet vocals meet blues-steeped emotion and a live band sets the mood for soulful rhythm that’ll have you moving all night.

🎟️ Tickets: On sale now! Grab yours at Ticketmaster before they sell out!

