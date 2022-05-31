LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Featuring Jazz Greats: Norman Brown, Alex Bugnon, Marion Meadows

Koka Booth Amphitheatre is a cashless venue. Less time in line, more time for fun.

The second show in the Smooth Nights at KBA series features Norman Brown, Alex Bugnon, and Marion Meadows. George Benson calls Norman Brown “…one of the greatest and most articulate guitarists out there…” He is joined by one of the most prolific and energetic pianist of generation Alex Bugnon, and multi-award-winning saxophonist Marion Meadows. Start your July 4th celebrations off with these international legends and let the party begin!

Smooth Nights at KBA supports educational excellence. A portion of your ticket purchase will go to the North Carolina Central University Foundation, Inc.

“Helping to tell the North Carolina Central University story, Institutional Advancement endeavors to enhance the institution’s tradition of excellence in teaching, research and public service by generating transformative private support.” Giving Online | North Carolina Central University (nccu.edu)

Ticket prices will increase by $5 one week before the event.