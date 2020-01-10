Back To Events

SET IT OFF Live On Stage

Add to Calendar
Set It Off the stage play 2020
  • Date/time: February 23rd
  • Venue: Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts
  • Phone: 919-996-8700
  • Address: 2 East South Street, Raleigh, NC, 27601
  • Web: More Info

Award winning writer/director/producer Je’Caryous Johnson takes audiences beyond the movie screen and brings to life the bank heist movie that shook the country. Come relive the nostalgia of one of the greatest urban cult classics: Set It Off Live on Stage.

Join Stoney, Cleo, Frankie, and Titi as their strength, loyalty, and ultimately friendships are tested when they fight their way out of poverty by doing the unthinkable: banning together as four black women to rob a bank. Critics and fans continue to rave about the action packed, yet heart felt, theatrical experience featuring an unprecedented, crowd pleasing performance by Hip Hop legend Da Brat as Cleo, along with Keshia Knight Pulliam, Lil Mo, Drew Sidora, and heartthrob LEON.  

CLICK HERE FOR TICKETS!

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
Latest
Nupe, Not Boosie: Famous Kappa Alpha Psi Members…
 16 hours ago
01.10.20
Behind The Scenes: ‘Atlanta’ Is Coming Back With…
 16 hours ago
01.10.20
GlobalGrind & Bossip Host A VIP Screening For…
 17 hours ago
01.10.20
Loni Love Says Successful Black Men Are Unequivocal…
 17 hours ago
01.10.20
Jussie Smollett
Judge Wants All Of Jussie Smollett’s Google Activity…
 2 days ago
01.09.20
Azriel Clary Confirms That Joycelyn Savage Has Been…
 2 days ago
01.09.20
Women's Empowerment 2020 SAVE THE DATE
Women’s Empowerment 2020 Tickets On Sale Now With…
 2 days ago
01.09.20
Malia Obama Spent Christmas Coupled Up In London…
 2 days ago
01.09.20
Women's Empowerment 2020- Announcement Graphics_RD Raleigh_December 2019
Women’s Empowerment 2020 Vendor Application
 2 days ago
01.09.20
Cabon Monoxide Found In 40% Of McDougald Terrace…
 2 days ago
01.09.20
The US Believes Iran May Have Accidentally Shot…
 2 days ago
01.10.20
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Have Stepped Down…
 2 days ago
01.08.20
Rob Kardashian And Blac Chyna At Sky Beach Club
Rob Kardashian Wants To Reduce Blac Chyna’s Custody…
 3 days ago
01.08.20
Madea Takes Ideas: 3 Ways A Tyler Perry…
 3 days ago
01.08.20
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close