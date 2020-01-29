Back To Events

Sallie B. Howard High School of Arts and Science

Sallie B Howard School Enrollment
  • Date/time: February 14th
  • Venue: Sallie B. Howard High School
  • Phone: (252) 293-4150
  • Address: 1004 HERRING AVENUE EAST, WILSON, NC, 27893
  • Web: More Info

A new level of high school education is coming to Wilson, NC this Fall! The Sallie B. Howard High School of Arts and Science is designed to give your child a competitive edge in college and scholarships. Major in Biotech, Music, Dance, Theater and Visual Art — or choose a General Ed path and customize your curriculum based on your goals. Either way, SBH High School students will be prepared for 21st century careers.

Enrollment for rising 9th and 10th graders in the 2020-2021 year begins NOW at salliebhowardschool.com.

Deadline for 9th grade to apply is January 15, 2020.

Deadline for 10th grade to apply is February 14, 2020.

Spaces will fill fast so enroll today!

#SBHSEaglePride #highschool #comingsoon #charterschool #collegeprep #performingartsschool #wilsonnc

