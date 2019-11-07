Back To Events

RAGTIME The Musical

Ragtime The Musical
  • Date/time: December 15th
  • Venue: Joan H Gillings Center for Dramatic Art
  • Phone: 919.962.7529
  • Address: 120 Country Club Rd, Chapel Hill, NC, 27599
Nominated for thirteen Tony Awards® including Best Musical, this triumphant masterpiece bursts forth with show-stopping splendor and unbridled passion. Prepare to be swept away by the diverse rhythms of the turn of the 20th century as three intersecting narratives capture the rich complexity of the American experiment past, present, and future. Cultures clash, people change, and hope shines in the darkness.

“One of the great musicals of the 20th century!”
Chicago Tribune

“Glorious!”
Washington Post

“Dazzling…an astonishment!”
New York Times

