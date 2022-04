LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Mark your calendars for Wed April 20th at 12pm EST on Facebook Live and YouTube @onetenorg partnered with us for the #LetsTalkJobs virtual town hall so you can learn more about gaining access to high-quality careers and access to jobs for individuals without 4-year degrees in the Raleigh-Durham Triangle and surround areas! #RaleighNC #DurhamNC #jobseekers

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: