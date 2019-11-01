Back To Events

North Carolina’s Official New Years Eve Extravaganza 2020

2020 New Year Extravaganza
  • Date/time: December 31st
  • Venue: Hilton North Raleigh/Midtown
  • Address: 3415 Wake Forest Road, Raleigh, NC, 27609
Doors Open at 9:30pm | 21 & up Event!

Grand Ballroom featuring: Hip Hop – R&B Music K97.5 Host

Capital Ballroom featuring: Jazz – Line Dance – R&B – Old School Live Cover Band | Foxy 107 Host

Experience 1 | General Admission:  Grand Ballroom & Capitol Ballroom Access/Fully Stocked Cash Bars

*****

Experience 2 | VIP:  Grand Ballroom & Capitol Ballroom Access

Includes All access PLUS VIP Area access| Fully Stocked Cash Bars | Additional Seating | Free Hors D’oeurves

*****

Experience 3 | Table Service:  Grand Ballroom & Capitol Ballroom Access

Your Choice of Champagne or Top Shelf Liquor | Reserved Table for 4 | 4 VIP Tickets

Includes All access PLUS VIP Area access|Fully Stocked Cash Bars | Additional Seating | Free Hors D’oeurves

 

