North Carolina’s Official New Years Eve Extravaganza 2020

- Date/time: December 31st
- Venue: Hilton North Raleigh/Midtown
- Address: 3415 Wake Forest Road, Raleigh, NC, 27609
- Web: More Info
Doors Open at 9:30pm | 21 & up Event!
Grand Ballroom featuring: Hip Hop – R&B Music K97.5 Host
Capital Ballroom featuring: Jazz – Line Dance – R&B – Old School Live Cover Band | Foxy 107 Host
Experience 1 | General Admission: Grand Ballroom & Capitol Ballroom Access/Fully Stocked Cash Bars
*****
Experience 2 | VIP: Grand Ballroom & Capitol Ballroom Access
Includes All access PLUS VIP Area access| Fully Stocked Cash Bars | Additional Seating | Free Hors D’oeurves
*****
Experience 3 | Table Service: Grand Ballroom & Capitol Ballroom Access
Your Choice of Champagne or Top Shelf Liquor | Reserved Table for 4 | 4 VIP Tickets
Includes All access PLUS VIP Area access|Fully Stocked Cash Bars | Additional Seating | Free Hors D’oeurves
