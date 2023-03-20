- Date/time: April 22nd to April 30th
- Venue: Fletcher Theater
- Address: 2 E South Street, Raleigh, NC, 27601
- Web: More Info
Get tickets to see the
North Carolina Theatre’s The Color Purple
Coming April 22-30 at Fletcher Theater.
More from Foxy 107.1-104.3
-
Singer/Songwriter Bobby Caldwell Dies at 71
-
Janet Jackson Is Putting "Family First" In 2nd Lifetime/A&E Documentary
-
Tisha Campbell-Martin Responds To Duane and Will Smith Gay Rumors
-
REPORT: Sean Lampkin, Best Known as Nipsey on "Martin," Dies at 54
-
Everything You Missed From Women's Empowerment 2023/Soul II Soul Tour!
-
Alicia Keys: "Girl On Fire" [AUDIO]
-
Israel Houghton Reportedly Had Two Kids Outside His Marriage
-
Spice Announces Her Third Pregnancy: ‘God Has Been So Good To Me!’