North Carolina Symphony presents WOMEN ROCK

North Carolina Symphony presents Women Rock

Your NC Symphony Presents ‘Women Rock’:  Celebrate the Women Who Changed Rock ‘N Roll Forever.

Celebrate the women who changed rock and roll forever. Guest vocalists and the Symphony perform hits from Carole King, Tina Turner, Janis Joplin, Pat Benatar, Heart, and more—featuring songs such as “I Feel the Earth Move,” “What’s Love Got to Do With It,” “Proud Mary,” “Hit Me With Your Best Shot,” “These Dreams,” and “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman.” CLICK HERE FOR TICKETS!

