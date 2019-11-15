North Carolina Symphony presents Holiday Pops

Performers:

North Carolina Symphony, Wesley Schulz, conductor

Ali Ewoldt, soprano; Rodney Ingram, tenor; North Carolina Symphony Children’s Chorus

This annual tradition is getting bigger and better and will feature all your festive musical favorites, plus the NCS Children’s Chorus, carolers, falling snow, a sing-along, and a few surprises to make your holiday bright!

