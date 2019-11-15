North Carolina Symphony presents Holiday Pops

- Date/time: December 14th
- Venue: Meymandi Concert Hall Woolner Stage
- Phone: 919.733.2750
- Address: Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts, 2 E South St., Raleigh, NC, 27601
- Web: More Info
Performers:
North Carolina Symphony, Wesley Schulz, conductor
Ali Ewoldt, soprano; Rodney Ingram, tenor; North Carolina Symphony Children’s Chorus
This annual tradition is getting bigger and better and will feature all your festive musical favorites, plus the NCS Children’s Chorus, carolers, falling snow, a sing-along, and a few surprises to make your holiday bright!
CLICK HERE FOR TICKETS!
