North Carolina Symphony: Holiday Pops 2021

- Date/time: December 11th
- Venue: Meymandi Concert Hall, Woolner Stage
- Phone: 919.733.2750
- Address: Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts, 2 E South St., Raleigh, NC, 27601
- Web: More Info
Get in the spirit of the holidays with Holiday Pops coming December 10-11 with your North Carolina Symphony!
https://www.ncsymphony.org/events/427/holiday-pops/
At this festive performance, vocalist Yolanda Rabun joins the Symphony to spread cheer with traditional favorites including “White Christmas” and “Santa Claus Is Coming to Town.” Enjoy Sleigh Ride, music from The Nutcracker, and more—sure to get you in the spirit of the season!
Performers:
North Carolina Symphony
Conner Gray Covington, conductor
Yolanda Rabun, vocalist
