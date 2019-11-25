Back To Events

North Carolina Symphony – Holiday Pop

Add to Calendar
North Carolina Symphony
  • Date/time: December 13th to December 14th
  • Venue: Woolner Stage
  • Address: Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts, 2 E. South St., Raleigh, NC, 27601
  • Web: More Info

This annual tradition is getting bigger and better and will feature all your festive musical favorites, plus the NCS Children’s Chorus, carolers, falling snow, a sing-along, and a few surprises to make your holiday bright!

CLICK HERE for tickets

North Carolina Symphony

Source: NCS Imaging / NCS Holiday Pop

NCS’s state headquarters venue is the spectacular Meymandi Concert Hall at the Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts in downtown Raleigh. The Symphony’s service across the state includes series in Chapel Hill, Fayetteville, New Bern, Southern Pines, and Wilmington, as well as the Summerfest series at its summer home, the outdoor Koka Booth Amphitheatre in Cary. NCS brings some of the world’s greatest talents to North Carolina and embraces home-state artists from classical musicians to bluegrass bands, creating live music experiences distinctive to North Carolina.

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
Latest
Kennesaw State Star Basketball Player, Four Others Charged…
 6 hours ago
11.26.19
Porsha Williams Calls Out Loni Love Over The…
 6 hours ago
11.26.19
A 17-Year-Old Stabbed By Ex-Boyfriend’s 14-Year-Old New Girlfriend…
 6 hours ago
11.26.19
82-Year-Old Bodybuilder Beats Down Man Who Broke Into…
 6 hours ago
11.26.19
NBA Baller Patrick Patterson Defended His White Wife…
 6 hours ago
11.26.19
This Instagram Thread Is Helping To Find ‘Fat…
 6 hours ago
11.26.19
Drake’s Dad Dennis Graham Would Definitely Have The…
 7 hours ago
11.26.19
13 Years Later, Lupe Fiasco Is Still Placing…
 7 hours ago
11.26.19
The Most Popular Thanksgiving Side Dishes By State
 7 hours ago
11.26.19
Don’t Wash That Thanksgiving Turkey
 8 hours ago
11.26.19
T.I.'s Holiday Caravan
“What Is The Purpose And The Place Of…
 24 hours ago
11.25.19
Susan Kelechi Watson Puts Beth and Randall Amongst…
 1 day ago
11.25.19
12 items
Jason Derulo Is Trying To Be Our #MCE…
 1 day ago
11.25.19
Thanksgiving Clapback Season Is Here And Folks Are…
 1 day ago
11.25.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close